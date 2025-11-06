Latest Journal of Emergency Nursing Features Pioneering Forensic Scientist

Ann Wolbert Burgess revolutionized care for sexual assault survivors

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The November issue of the Journal of Emergency Nursing includes an interview with Ann Wolbert Burgess, a clinical psychiatric nurse and forensic scientist whose pioneering work helped shift public perception and inform care for patients who experienced sexual assault.

"What we as nurses do today to care for patients who have been sexually assaulted is in large part due to the work of Ann Wolbert Burgess," said JEN Editor-in-chief Anna Valdez, Ph.D., RN, PHN, CEN, CFRN, FAEN, FAADN, who interviewed Burgess as part of her editorial in this issue. "We know so much more about how to provide medical care, physical comfort and emotional support, as well as the role we can play in evidence collection."

"The Rape Victim in the Emergency Ward," which Burgess co-authored, was published in the American Journal of Nursing in 1973, a time when the needs and experiences of survivors were not well known and victim-blaming was common. Burgess' distinguished career has included work with the FBI, studying serial offenders with a goal of preventing crime and improving care, work that was highlighted in the Hulu documentary "Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer."

Burgess shares her thoughts about both the progress that has been made, as well as what remains to be done, in the JEN article, "Revisiting 'The Rape Victim in the Emergency Ward': A Conversation with Dr. Ann Wolbert Burgess."

The November issue also includes a case review of a patient with flail chest; research addressing suicide prevention interventions in the ED; and emergency nursing review questions.

Journal readers can earn continuing education credits for reading articles in each issue. Visit jenonline.org and click the "Claim CNE" link to access the exam.

The Journal of Emergency Nursing, ENA's peer-reviewed academic journal, is published six times a year with original research and updates from the emergency nursing specialty, while also covering practice and professional issues.

