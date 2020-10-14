Academy Of Nutrition And Dietetics Addresses Hot Topics At 2020 Food & Nutrition Conference & Expo™ Virtual Event

Nutrition in the time of COVID-19 will be addressed at the virtual Food & Nutrition Conference & Expo Oct. 17 to 20. Tweet this

This year's FNCE® program features the latest developments in gastrointestinal health, diabetes, plant-based nutrition and much more. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from the field's top experts as they examine the relationships between nutrition and culture, social issues, technology, mental, physical and sexual health, and modern practice.

FNCE® highlights include: (all times Central)

Saturday, October 17

Sunday, October 18

Monday, October 19

Tuesday, October 20

The Food & Nutrition Conference & Expo™ is the news media's best annual opportunity to hear directly from leading sources on the latest in nutrition science research and its everyday applications; developments in policy and legislation; education trends; and the hottest and newest products to hit the marketplace.

Eligible journalists are welcome and encouraged to cover the Academy's Food & Nutrition Conference & Expo™ virtual event. For media credentials, visit www.eatrightFNCE.org/media. For more information, call 800/877-1600, ext. 4769, or email [email protected].

Representing more than 100,000 credentialed nutrition and dietetics practitioners, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics is the world's largest organization of food and nutrition professionals. The Academy is committed to improving the nation's health and advancing the profession of dietetics through research, education and advocacy. Visit the Academy at www.eatright.org.

