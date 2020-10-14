Academy Of Nutrition And Dietetics Addresses Hot Topics At 2020 Food & Nutrition Conference & Expo™ Virtual Event
Oct 14, 2020, 14:25 ET
CHICAGO, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimizing nutrition in the time of COVID-19 and supporting equity in foods systems are just a few of the topics that will be addressed at the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics 2020 Food & Nutrition Conference & ExpoTM virtual event, to be held October 17 to October 20.
Registered dietitian nutritionists, nutrition science researchers, policy makers, health care providers and industry leaders from around the world are expected to participate online in more than 100 cutting-edge nutrition science research and educational presentations, panel discussions and poster presentations. FNCE® 2020 is being held in an online format in keeping with state and federal guidance on gatherings of large groups during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year's FNCE® program features the latest developments in gastrointestinal health, diabetes, plant-based nutrition and much more. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from the field's top experts as they examine the relationships between nutrition and culture, social issues, technology, mental, physical and sexual health, and modern practice.
FNCE® highlights include: (all times Central)
Saturday, October 17
- 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.: Optimizing Nutrition Care of the COVID-19 Patient: Global Guidance and Perspectives from the Front Lines
Sunday, October 18
- 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Opening Session: Presence: Bringing Your Boldest Self to Your Biggest Challenges featuring social psychologist and author Amy Cuddy.
- 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.: LGBTQ+ Health: Nutritional Considerations and Providing Inclusive Patient Care
- 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Unwinding the COVID-19 Paradox of Food Insecurity and Obesity in the Same Household in Rural Populations
- 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.: 2020 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee: Let's Talk About the Evidence
Monday, October 19
- 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Member Showcase: Increasing Mental Happiness During Distrustful Times featuring author, entrepreneur and podcaster Neil Pasricha.
- 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: The Role of Nutrition in Supporting the Immune System Relative to Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Beyond the World Foods Course: Diversifying Educational Spaces in Dietetics
- 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.: New Insights into Cardiovascular Disease: The Role of the Gut Microbiome
Tuesday, October 20
- 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.: The Science and FDA Regulation of CBD What is the Path Forward?
- 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Healthy Communities from the Ground Up: Empowerment, Sovereignty and Equity in Our Food System
- 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.: Risky Food Behind Bars: A Public Health Burden
- 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Closing Session: The Puzzle of Motivation featuring best-selling author Daniel Pink.
The Food & Nutrition Conference & Expo™ is the news media's best annual opportunity to hear directly from leading sources on the latest in nutrition science research and its everyday applications; developments in policy and legislation; education trends; and the hottest and newest products to hit the marketplace.
Eligible journalists are welcome and encouraged to cover the Academy's Food & Nutrition Conference & Expo™ virtual event. For media credentials, visit www.eatrightFNCE.org/media. For more information, call 800/877-1600, ext. 4769, or email [email protected].
Representing more than 100,000 credentialed nutrition and dietetics practitioners, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics is the world's largest organization of food and nutrition professionals. The Academy is committed to improving the nation's health and advancing the profession of dietetics through research, education and advocacy. Visit the Academy at www.eatright.org.
