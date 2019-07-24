Academy Sports + Outdoors announces new partnership with National Night Out in support of safer, stronger communities

KATY, Texas, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy, Ltd. (d/b/a Academy Sports + Outdoors), a sports, outdoor and recreation lifestyle retailer, today announced a new partnership with National Night Out (NNO), a national community-building campaign that promotes first responder-community partnerships. Academy Sports + Outdoors is donating more than $200,000 across 36 cities to support local first responders and city governments in an effort to build more connected and safer communities.

"National Night Out is a perfect partner to help us build community relationships, promote safety, and provide more fun for all across Academy's footprint," said Tom Lamb, Academy Sports + Outdoors' Chief Marketing Officer. "By taking part in these community events, we are supporting local heroes who give their all every day to keep our customers and the communities we serve safe."

In the weeks prior to local NNO events, select Academy Sports + Outdoors locations will partner with first responder groups to host shopping sprees for local youth to shop Academy's strong assortment of outdoor gear, sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, and more. Academy Sports + Outdoors will distribute safety preparation bags during NNO community events that include a flashlight, first aid kit, and water bottle. Academy is also giving away free bike helmets to local kids, while supplies last, and hosting a decoration station where they can decorate their new helmet with stickers and colorful markers.

"Academy Sports + Outdoors' commitment to community and safety makes them an excellent partner for National Night Out," said Matt Peskin, National Night Out's Executive Director. "Academy's strong assortment of products at a great value makes them a one-stop destination for our neighbors looking to gear up for National Night Out. Academy Sports + Outdoors will bring a new level of fun and experience to a number of National Night Out events happening across the South, Southeast and Midwest."

Academy Sports + Outdoors offers a strong assortment of products perfect for National Night Out events including canopies, tables, chairs, yard games, grills, and more. The company currently operates 255 stores throughout the South, Southeast and Midwest. Customers can visit academy.com to shop, receive the digital version of the weekly ad, engage through social media, or sign up for email and SMS text alerts.

About Academy Sports + Outdoors

At Academy Sports + Outdoors, we make it easier for everyone to enjoy more sports and outdoor fun. At each of our 255 locations, we carry a wide range of apparel, footwear, hunting, fishing and camping equipment, patio sets and barbeque grills, along with sports and recreation products, at everyday low prices. For more information about Academy Sports + Outdoors, visit academy.com.

About National Night Out

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances. Millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all fifty states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide on the first Tuesday in August (Texas and select areas celebrate on the first Tuesday in October). Neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and much, much more.

