Academy Sports + Outdoors announces new sponsorships with University of Texas Athletics and Austin FC

KATY, Texas, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy, Ltd. d/b/a Academy Sports + Outdoors ("Academy") today announced multi-year agreements as a Proud Sponsor of Texas Athletics and an Official Sponsor of Austin FC.

"Academy Sports + Outdoors is proud to deepen our roots in Central Texas and sponsor the University of Texas Athletics and Austin FC," said Lawrence Lobpries, Academy Sports + Outdoors' senior vice president of marketing. "We're excited to further display our fun product assortment throughout Austin and beyond with these two programs and their loyal fanbases."

As a Proud Sponsor of Texas Athletics, Academy will provide select gameday sponsorships, social promotions, sweepstakes campaigns, and more. Along with these opportunities, Academy will work with the Longhorns to identify potential collaboration on community initiatives throughout the Austin area.

"We are very excited to have Academy Sports + Outdoors enhance our game day experience as we welcome fans back to the Forty Acres, as part of the largest Longhorn family reunion ever," said Chris Del Conte, Vice President and Athletics Director.

As an Official Sponsor of Austin FC, Academy will be incorporated into community initiatives and sweepstakes opportunities to benefit fans and non-profits around Austin. Academy will also partake in a series of content opportunities with Austin FC.

"Austin FC is proud to partner with Academy and jointly help to increase access and interest to the sport of soccer in Central Texas," commented Andy Loughnane, President of Austin FC.

Academy Sports + Outdoors has been kickstarting fun in the Austin area since 1982, and now operates eight locations around the area.

About Academy

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 259 stores across 16 contiguous states. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation through both leading national brands and a portfolio of 19 private label brands, which go well beyond traditional sporting goods and apparel offerings. For more information, visit www.academy.com.

