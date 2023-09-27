Academy Sports + Outdoors Continues to Celebrate the Tradition and Legacy of HBCU Homecomings

The sporting goods retailer has committed over $2 million towards HBCUs and has expanded its HBCU discount to include alumni

KATY, Texas, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Sports + Outdoors ("Academy") (Nasdaq: ASO) is continuing its commitment to support Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) throughout its footprint for the fourth consecutive year. To help celebrate the legacy of HBCU homecomings and continue to make gameday fun for all, now through November 4, Academy will offer alumni, in addition to current students, faculty, and staff of HBCU institutions 10% off purchases in-stores and online at academy.com/HBCUDiscount. Customers are invited to shop Academy's licensed HBCU fan gear assortment in-store, online at academy.com/HBCU, or through Academy's mobile app.

"Academy Sports + Outdoors is committed to supporting and investing in HBCU communities," said Lawrence Lobpries, Academy's Chief Marketing Officer. "We are excited to extend the HBCU discount to include alumni this year. We look forward to helping faculty, students and alumni get ready for homecoming and showoff their HBCU pride with all the clothes, accessories and gear they want."

Since 2020, Academy has committed over $2 million towards HBCU initiatives including local community givebacks, and partnerships with the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), and the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC).

Academy Sports + Outdoors is the Official Sporting Goods and Outdoor Retailer of the SWAC, CIAA, and SIAC. The retailer will continue to partner with these conferences throughout the HBCU Homecoming season to make a positive impact in its communities through additional events, digital content, and social media collaborations.

To receive up-to-date information and deals, text HBCU to 22369* and watch out for information on upcoming events and activations on Academy's social media accounts (@academy).

About Academy Sports + Outdoors
Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 273 stores across 18 states. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, sports & recreation and footwear through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands. For more information, visit www.academy.com.

*By texting HBCU to 22369 you agree to receive recurring autodialed marketing text msgs  to the mobile number used at opt-in from Academy Sports + Outdoors on 22369. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Msg frequency may vary. Msg & data rates may apply. Reply HELP for help and STOP to cancel. See Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

