Academy Sports + Outdoors Launches New 'Freely' Activewear Summer Styles

KATY, Texas, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Sports + Outdoors' newest private-label activewear collection, Freely, will launch additional styles this summer as women continue seeking apparel that easily transitions from work to a workout. Freely is crafted with sustainability in mind – nearly a third of the items are made from recycled materials.

As athleisure's demand continues to grow, the Freely brand is excited to roll out new summer styles, including a skort, dress and matching sets for more outfits to transition through the day.

"Freely gives women a versatile activewear option at prices and sizes that are inclusive of all lifestyles," said Lori Fike, Vice President and DMM Athletic Apparel at Academy. "We strive for effortless comfort without compromising on style."

Freely inspires Academy's customers to curate a closet of flexible, lifestyle-centric apparel options with high quality materials at a good value. Sizes range from S-3X, and unlike other activewear lines, Freely includes footwear for a complete fit.

"Freely apparel is high quality yet budget-friendly. I can grab an entire outfit and look totally put together without breaking the bank." – Leah Egwuatu, fitness blogger and Academy partner

Freely is available at academy.com/freely and in all 259 Academy Sports + Outdoors locations, along with convenient shopping options like curbside pickup and Buy Online, Pick Up in Store. As Academy supports women in their sports and outdoors passions, the expanding Freely assortment empowers them to feel confident regardless the activity.

Keep an eye out for more new styles throughout the season, plus fall pieces that bring comfort and self-expression to any wardrobe.

About Academy

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 259 stores across 16 contiguous states. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation through both leading national brands and a portfolio of 19 private label brands, which go well beyond traditional sporting goods and apparel offerings. For more information, visit www.academy.com.

SOURCE Academy Sports + Outdoors

Related Links

http://www.academy.com

