Academy Sports + Outdoors makes $100,000 contribution to local communities on National First Responders Day

KATY, Texas, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy, Ltd. (d/b/a Academy Sports + Outdoors), a sports, outdoor, and recreation lifestyle retailer, announced today it is commemorating National First Responders Day by making a contribution of $100,000 to first responders, first responder organizations, and local youth groups throughout the communities it serves. Additionally, now through Nov. 11, Academy is offering first responders, active-duty military, veterans, and their families, a 10-percent discount on their entire purchase in store and online.

"Academy Sports + Outdoors is very proud to commit $100,000 in shopping sprees and donations to the men and women who keep our communities safe in honor of National First Responders Day," said Sam Johnson, Executive Vice President of Retail Operations. "Academy is extremely grateful for the hard work first responders do every day, and we hope this contribution helps build positive relationships, promotes safety, and provides more fun for everyone."

The shopping sprees will impact 140 first responders and 550 children in Dallas, Texas, Fort Worth, Texas, Houston, Texas, Atlanta, Ga., Charlotte, N.C., Greensboro, N.C., Louisville, Ky., and Jackson, Tenn. Children from local youth organizations, including Boys & Girls Clubs, and first responders from Police Athletic Leagues will shop at over 30 Academy stores for safety gear, apparel, footwear, sports equipment, and more.

Academy Sports + Outdoors is also making donations to a variety of local first responder groups, including the Charlotte, N.C. Police Athletic League, the Greensboro, N.C. Police Foundation, and the 300 Club of Atlanta. The donations will help the organizations purchase sports and outdoors equipment to supply initiatives and events fostering positive relationships within their communities.

This year, Academy Sports + Outdoors has contributed more than $365,000 to first responders and safety-related initiatives to promote safety and responsibility through events, programs and organizations making a positive impact. By providing members of the community with the right gear and knowledge, Academy empowers people with the confidence to get active, have fun together, and enjoy life.

