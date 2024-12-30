Acadia Pharmaceuticals Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

News provided by

S&P Dow Jones Indices

Dec 30, 2024, 17:37 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASD: ACAD) will replace Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASD: IBTX) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, January 3, 2025. S&P MidCap 400 constituent SouthState Corp. (NYSE: SSB) is acquiring Independent Bank Group in a deal expected to close soon pending final conditions.

Following is a summary of the change that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

Jan 3, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Acadia Pharmaceuticals

ACAD

Health Care

Jan 3, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Independent Bank Group

IBTX

Financials

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com 

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com

