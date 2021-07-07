Acadia Realty Group joins Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group

The Masiello Group has 33 offices in Northern New England, including Ellsworth, Maine. With offices in Ellsworth and Bar Harbor, Maine, Acadia Realty Group brings its roughly 30 experienced agents to The Masiello Group team. In addition, The Masiello Group Ellsworth office will move to the Acadia Ellsworth office, more than doubling the number of agents The Masiello Group has in the Acadia area.

"With the Maine market at a 40 year high and interest in Mount Desert Island stronger than ever, the timing of this move could not be better," said Steve Shelton, principal of Acadia Realty Group. "Our agency and agents have earned an excellent reputation over the years. Joining The Masiello Group, strengthens our ability to serve our communities."

The Acadia Realty Group and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group are known for their service and knowledge of the local real estate market. Each has experienced, knowledgeable agents who go above the industry's standard of care with each client.

"I am excited to be able to join forces with such a talented team of agents," said Chris Masiello, CEO and President of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group. "Acadia is one of the most exciting and popular corners of Maine. Our two agencies have a lot of synergies and aligned core values. Combining our two teams of professionals who know the communities and the local market so well strengthens our commitment to servicing our customers."

The acquisition comes when real estate sales are strong, and home prices are on the rise in the Down East Region. In Hancock County, where Ellsworth and Bar Harbor are located, the number of single-family home sales in April increased nearly 70% over the same month the previous year. The median home sale price rose to $278,500, a 21% increase over April 2021. Because the housing market is so competitive, joining these two reputable agencies and their large fleet of agents will offer continued quality service to native Mainers, and those from out-of-state who want to live the way life should be.

About Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate is the only lifestyle brand in Real Estate – bringing generations of expertise for all things related to the home into the local marketplace. The Masiello Group, a trailblazer in New England Real Estate since 1966, has 33 offices throughout New Hampshire, Maine, and Vermont — The Masiello Group is the largest real estate company north of Boston and offers complimentary home services including mortgage, title, home warranty, homeowner's insurance, and relocation. Visit www.masiello.com to learn more.

