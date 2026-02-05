Acalvio Recognized as the current Company to Beat in the 2025 Gartner® AI Vendor Race

Acalvio Named the Company to Beat in the Gartner AI-powered Advanced Cyber Deception report

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acalvio Technologies, the leader in cyber deception technology, today announced that it has been named the Company To Beat in the Gartner AI Vendor Race: Acalvio Is the Company to Beat in AI-powered Advanced Cyber Deception . Gartner states that "Acalvio delivers the most comprehensive, advanced cyber deception coverage across legacy systems, modern on-premises infrastructure, identity platforms, cloud services, and, most notably, cyber-physical systems.

According to the report, "AI is removing technical hurdles and renewing activity in the cyber deception market. AI's emergence has enabled advanced cyber deception systems to anticipate and counter cyberthreats at scale, allowing them to automate deceptive elements and adapt behavior based on how attackers interact with them. Dynamic simulations of any attack surface gather rich intelligence about the motives and actions of threat actors, also supporting threat hunting and incident investigations. These are essential components of preemptive cybersecurity programs. Acalvio's AI capabilities, expansive array of deceptive traps, tool and protocol integrations, and presence within enterprise and government organizations make it the company to beat in this race."

"Being recognized by Gartner in this race is a powerful validation of our vision," said Ram Varadarajan, Co-founder and CEO of Acalvio. "Cyber deception has entered a new era where AI enables defenders to shift from reactive to preemptive detection. Our mission is to give organizations a decisive defensive advantage by using AI-driven deception to mislead attackers, gather intelligence, and reduce risk across the entire attack surface. We are honored to be acknowledged for our leadership and will continue to innovate aggressively for our customers."

Gartner notes "Acalvio's cyber deception coverage for various enterprise cyber and cyber-physical systems, network of partners, and IP make it a front-runner in the advanced cyber deception race." In addition, the report states that "Acalvio has a strong technology partner ecosystem of platform providers and adjacent security tool integrations to expand the value and sales outlets of its deception technologies."

Acalvio is a recognized leader in autonomous cyber deception, defending against APTs, insider threats, and ransomware. Its AI-powered Preemptive Cybersecurity Platform, built on 25 patented innovations, delivers threat detection across IT, OT, and cloud environments and advances Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) with Honeytoken-driven Zero Trust security.

Gartner, AI Vendor Race: Acalvio Is the Company to Beat in AI-powered Advanced Cyber Deception, December 8th, 2025.

About Acalvio Technologies

Acalvio delivers preemptive security through AI-powered deception designed to disrupt and deny adversarial AI. Our unique Deception technology automates the deployment of dynamic deceptive signals across identity, cloud, and on-premises networks. By continuously refreshing these deceptive assets, Acalvio disrupts the speed and automation of AI-driven attacks, denying adversaries a stable view of the environment and identifying malicious intent before damage occurs. Acalvio is a cybersecurity company serving midsize to Fortune 500 organizations and government agencies, with flexible deployment across cloud, on-premises, and managed service environments. https://www.acalvio.com/

