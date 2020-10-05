ACANA Celebrates Neighborhood Pet Month in October

ACANA recognizes the value local pet specialty retailers offer their communities and is showcasing select stores as part of a captivating online video series this month. Additionally, the company will travel to more than 70 stores in 13 states - from Delaware to Colorado - over the next four weeks as part of a mobile tour offering Pet Lovers an opportunity to support and get to know the pet stores in their own neighborhoods. Consumers who shop at neighborhood pet stores in October will also have the chance to win a year's supply of ACANA premium pet food.

"We're thrilled to dedicate an entire month to neighborhood pet stores and celebrate everything they do for Pet Lovers in their communities," said Luke Mullins, director of sales for U.S. neighborhood pet stores at Champion Petfoods. "Neighborhood pet stores always offer expert advice, just around the corner. We first started providing our nourishing food options for cats and dogs on the shelves of specialty pet retailers, and the support and trust of independent store owners has allowed us to introduce ACANA to people who are looking for high-quality nutrition for the four-legged members of their family."

In recent years, independent pet stores have seen steady sales growth, as pet owners favor more customized nutrition options and unique supplies for their pets. These specialty shops have the ability to cater specifically to their local communities, and despite the widespread impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on retailers, they have remained open. In many cases, they have adapted their business models, offering curbside pick-up and delivery options to help consumers continue safely shopping for their favorite pet essentials and treats. ACANA is featuring the stories of several American neighborhood pet store owners as part of a short series, available to view at acana.com/neighborhoodpetstores or on the ACANA Dog & Cat Foods YouTube channel.

"We believe that being a community pet store means a lot more than just selling cat and dog food," said Martin Tuttle, owner of Pet People of Los Gatos in Los Gatos, Calif. "We hold vaccination clinics, pet adoption events, training for our customers as well as our team members. We've sponsored donation drives for rescue groups and for families that have been displaced by some of the fires recently in California. So, our view: we're all in this together. That's what community is all about."

Starting today, ACANA will also kick off its mobile tour, with plans to stop at neighborhood pet stores in the following cities:



Wilmington, Del.

Albany, N.Y.

Pittsburg , Pa.

, Pa. Columbus, Ohio

Louisville, Ky.

Nashville, Tenn.

St. Louis

Chicago

Milwaukee

Madison, Wis.

Des Moines, Iowa

Omaha, Neb.

Lincoln, Neb.

Denver

Fort Collins, Colo.

Boulder, Colo.

In support of neighborhood pet stores, ACANA is encouraging consumers to frequent community pet retailers when shopping for their pets in October and beyond. Those who text the word ACANA to 811811 along with a photo of their receipt to show proof of purchase from a participating store will be entered for a chance to win a year's supply of ACANA premium pet food, as well as $1,000 to benefit their community pet shop.

You can learn more about Neighborhood Pet Month, activities happening all month long, find a list of neighborhood pet stores in your area and check out official rules at acana.com/neighborhoodpetstores.

Founded in a small town in Alberta, Canada, Champion Petfoods is committed to pet health and sound nutrition guides all we do. At Champion, we have been pioneers in crafting premium food for dogs and cats since 1985. We specialize in making foods that are Biologically Appropriate to nourish as nature intended. That means we start with the finest whole prey ingredients from both fresh and raw animal sources. These, along with everything else we use, have been selected from carefully curated suppliers whom we know and trust. Our foods are crafted by passionate nutrition and health experts in world class kitchens, and as Pet Lovers ourselves, we guarantee the highest quality and safety in every ORIJEN and ACANA product we make. Champion exports to nearly 100 countries worldwide. To learn more, visit championpetfoods.com.

