ACANNABILITY SECURES MAJOR PSA SPACE FROM INDUSTRY LEADER

First industry advertising co-op driving mission with consumer education-based ads

CHICAGO, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an industry still trying to find its voice, the cooperation between two major advocates can crank it up to the proverbial, eleven. Acannability™, the industry's first-ever advertising co-op, has been given a significant portion of Public Service Announcement space by industry leader Curaleaf to run ads in support of cannabis education to consumers.

The media donation fortifies the company's efforts to deliver accurate industry information through wide-reach advertising. Curaleaf is Acannability's first MSO (multi-state operator) member that also has an international reach in Europe. This support gives Acannability further resources to drive its mission forward: be the cooperative voice of education and quality standards and the go-to source for accurate information on hemp and marijuana products.

"This industry is far beyond the days of acting as the taboo posterchild," said Acannability Director of Business Development Brad Spirrison. "By building an army of industry experts and resources, pulling up a chair to the same open table, we can develop member-driven messaging opportunities to spread the word on this game-changing plant. It should be talked about at an appropriate level, not at a whisper or a mumble. This buy-in will allow us to deliver messaging with a bang vs. a sputter. Let's pull the pin!"

The outreach began on March 19 with ads on "I CANN" and "Cannabis comes in many forms" from Acannability's successful 2022 "Why Legal?" campaign, running in Arizona, Florida, and Illinois. There are plans to run further ads from this same campaign, as well as Acannability's latest "TLC with your THC" campaign.

Acannability is led by proven executives, informed by hands-on industry leaders, and guided by a team of renowned scientific and business advisors. "The catalyst for the creation of Acannability as the first-ever cannabis advertising cooperative was a gathering of cannabis license holders and hemp innovators," explains Acannability Co-founder James Malackowski. "We built Acannability at the urging of the entire supply chain, from field to retail." Acannability is for producers, growers, retailers, ancillary businesses, advocacy and patient support groups, and trade associations. The co-op provides an inclusive environment for businesses and advocates for the health and wellness of consumers.

SOURCE Acannability