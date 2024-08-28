AcariaHealth Invests in Free Goods Program, Opening Modern Specialty Pharmacy Facility in Shelby Township, Michigan

"We believe that investing in our employees and the communities we serve is integral to improving health outcomes and enhancing quality of life," said Chief Executive Officer of AcariaHealth, Jessica Ciccolella-Kahl. "We are grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the vibrant Shelby Township community and look forward to utilizing this beautiful new facility to support patients across the country."

Homescripts offers manufacturer-led medication programs for Patient Assistance, Bridge, Interim, and Replacement services that help patients overcome adherence barriers including medication costs, insurance coverage, and medication loss, theft, or expiration. Homescripts pharmacists and staff are devoted to helping patients enrolled in free goods programs for conditions such as, but not limited to, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, and myasthenia gravis. Homescripts works closely with patients and providers to help manage the daily impact of their conditions and reduce barriers, leading to improved adherence and better health outcomes.

The opening of this new facility underscores AcariaHealth's commitment to transforming lives with compassionate care through exceptional services and leading innovation. The modern inviting workspaces and upgraded dispensing pharmacy provides ample space for future growth and expansion capabilities to meet patient and client needs.

About AcariaHealth

AcariaHealth is a national specialty pharmacy focused on improving care and outcomes for patients living with complex medical conditions and transforming lives with compassionate care. As a Centene company, AcariaHealth has the unique ability to leverage the comprehensive solutions of the largest Medicaid managed care organization in the country. Visit AcariaHealth.com to learn more about how we provide exceptional specialty pharmacy services and superior patient care.

SOURCE AcariaHealth