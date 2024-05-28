AcariaHealth Opens Modern Specialty Pharmacy Facility in Chesterfield, Missouri

May 28, 2024, 08:15 ET
The Facility Relocation Represents Commitment to Enhanced Patient Care, Employee Well-being and Community Engagement
ST. LOUIS, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AcariaHealth, a national specialty pharmacy focused on improving care and outcomes for patients living with complex medical conditions and a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), announced the relocation of its St. Louis-area pharmacy facility to Chesterfield, Missouri. A ribbon cutting marked the grand opening of the new Chesterfield facility, a nearly 40,000 square foot modern dispensing pharmacy and distribution center. The facility is the home of Foundation Care, one of AcariaHealth's Centers of Excellence devoted to providing personalized care to patients with rare and chronic conditions. The Chesterfield location will expand current capabilities for commercial dispensing and wholesale distribution to patients across the country.
