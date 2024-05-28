AcariaHealth Opens Modern Specialty Pharmacy Facility in Chesterfield, Missouri

"We are excited to unveil our new pharmacy facility in Chesterfield, which reflects our ongoing investment in providing exceptional care and support to our patients and the community," said President of AcariaHealth, Jessica Ciccolella-Kahl. "This state-of-the-art facility will enable us to enhance our capabilities to better serve our patients' needs while offering a more comfortable and efficient environment for our dedicated team of pharmacy professionals."

Foundation Care pharmacists and staff are devoted to helping patients with rare and chronic conditions including cystic fibrosis and work closely with patients and providers to help manage the daily impact of their condition and reduce barriers, leading to improved adherence and better health outcomes.

The opening of this new facility underscores AcariaHealth's commitment to transforming lives with compassionate care and provides ample space for future growth and expansion capabilities to meet patient and client needs.

About AcariaHealth

AcariaHealth is a national specialty pharmacy focused on improving care and outcomes for patients living with complex medical conditions and transforming lives with compassionate care. As part of the Centene family of companies, we have the unique ability to leverage the comprehensive solutions of the largest Medicaid managed care organization in the country. Visit AcariaHealth.com to learn more about how we provide exceptional specialty pharmacy services and superior patient care.

SOURCE AcariaHealth