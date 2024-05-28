AcariaHealth Opens Modern Specialty Pharmacy Facility in Chesterfield, Missouri

AcariaHealth

May 28, 2024, 08:15 ET

The Facility Relocation Represents Commitment to Enhanced Patient Care, Employee Well-being and Community Engagement

ST. LOUIS, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AcariaHealth, a national specialty pharmacy focused on improving care and outcomes for patients living with complex medical conditions and a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), announced the relocation of its St. Louis-area pharmacy facility to Chesterfield, Missouri. A ribbon cutting marked the grand opening of the new Chesterfield facility, a nearly 40,000 square foot modern dispensing pharmacy and distribution center. The facility is the home of Foundation Care, one of AcariaHealth's Centers of Excellence devoted to providing personalized care to patients with rare and chronic conditions. The Chesterfield location will expand current capabilities for commercial dispensing and wholesale distribution to patients across the country.

"We are excited to unveil our new pharmacy facility in Chesterfield, which reflects our ongoing investment in providing exceptional care and support to our patients and the community," said President of AcariaHealth, Jessica Ciccolella-Kahl. "This state-of-the-art facility will enable us to enhance our capabilities to better serve our patients' needs while offering a more comfortable and efficient environment for our dedicated team of pharmacy professionals."

Foundation Care pharmacists and staff are devoted to helping patients with rare and chronic conditions including cystic fibrosis and work closely with patients and providers to help manage the daily impact of their condition and reduce barriers, leading to improved adherence and better health outcomes.

The opening of this new facility underscores AcariaHealth's commitment to transforming lives with compassionate care and provides ample space for future growth and expansion capabilities to meet patient and client needs.

About AcariaHealth
AcariaHealth is a national specialty pharmacy focused on improving care and outcomes for patients living with complex medical conditions and transforming lives with compassionate care. As part of the Centene family of companies, we have the unique ability to leverage the comprehensive solutions of the largest Medicaid managed care organization in the country. Visit AcariaHealth.com to learn more about how we provide exceptional specialty pharmacy services and superior patient care.

