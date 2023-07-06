AcariaHealth selected to dispense ELEVIDYS™, the First Gene Therapy FDA Approved to Treat Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

News provided by

AcariaHealth

06 Jul, 2023, 16:30 ET

ORLANDO, Fla., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AcariaHealth, the fifth largest specialty pharmacy in the U.S., announced today that it has been selected by Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. as part of the limited distribution network for ELEVIDYS (delandistrogene moxeparvovec-rokl). ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus-based gene therapy, is approved for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged four through five years with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) with a confirmed mutation in the DMD gene. This indication was approved under accelerated approval based on expression of ELEVIDYS micro-dystrophin observed in patients treated with ELEVIDYS.

DMD is a rare neuromuscular disease caused by a mutation in the gene that encodes instructions for creating dystrophin, an essential protein for muscle strength. Without dystrophin, daily activities cause excessive damage to muscle cells, resulting in weakness over time which becomes increasingly noticeable between the ages of three and five. In adolescence, heart and breathing muscles diminish, leading to serious and life-threatening complications, causing most patients to require a wheelchair by the time they are 12.

"We are honored to be selected by Sarepta Therapeutics to play a critical role in bringing ELEVIDYS to sites of administration throughout the U.S," said Steve Granzyk, vice president of pharmacy relations and business development, AcariaHealth.  "The road to approval in gene therapy is a long journey, but thanks to the tireless pursuit of Sarepta, as well as the work of many clinicians treating this rare disease, we now have an US Food and Drug Administration-approved therapeutic – and hope for families across the country who are living with the challenges of DMD diagnoses. The AcariaHealth team is committed to helping DMD patients and their families receive this innovative therapy and our award-winning services."

ABOUT ACARIAHEALTH

AcariaHealth is a national comprehensive specialty pharmacy focused on improving care and outcomes for patients living with complex and chronic conditions, such as oncology, neurology, leukemia, cystic fibrosis, liver disease, hemophilia and other orphan diseases, including gene therapy. Offering specialized care management services in these disease states, AcariaHealth is dedicated to enhancing the patient care offering, collaborating with providers and capturing relevant data to measure patient outcomes. Learn more about how we put patients first while providing exceptional specialty pharmacy care at AcariaHealth.com.

For more information about ELEVIDYS, please see the ELEVIDYS Full Prescribing Information. Additional information for patients and physicians can also be found at www.SareptAssist.com.

SOURCE AcariaHealth

Also from this source

AcariaHealth Honored with Specialty Pharmacy Patient Choice Award

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.