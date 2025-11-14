ACB's 2025 Audio Description Awards Gala Announces Honorees

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Council of the Blind (ACB) and its Audio Description Project (ADP) broadcast the 5th Annual Audio Description Awards Gala on Thursday, November 13, 2025. It was a star-studded celebration honoring excellence and innovation in audio description across popular entertainment, education, gaming, live events, and more.

The Gala recognizes the creators, platforms, and innovators transforming how audiences engage with media. This year's show was hosted by Alie B. Gorrie and Ashley J. Hicks, two advocates and performers passionate about accessible storytelling.

Awards were presented to:

Visionary - Matthew Kaplowitz, President and Director of Technology and Innovation for Bridge Multimedia

Innovation - Earcatch

Gaming - Ubisoft

Popular Entertainment - HBO Max

Live Events - Descriptive Video Works

Education - Bridge Multimedia

Spanish Media (USA) - Described and Captioned Media Program

International - ShazaCin

Talent Promotion - Society of Voice Arts and Sciences (SOVAS)

Inclusion Excellence - Social Audio Description Collective

Writing - Liz Gutman

Voicing - Dianne Newman

People's Choice Awards: Flow (film) and Dying for Sex (series)

Presenters and special guests included actors, authors, advocates, and influencers, such as: Isabella Rossellini, Mara Lauren Hutchinson, Jenna "Jennisary" of Descriptive Video Works, Paul from Matthew and Paul, Marilee Talkington, Juan Alcazar, Ben Mehl, Stephanae McCoy, Leona Godin, and Anne Mok.

The 2025 Audio Description Awards Gala exemplifies how creativity and technology can merge to make the arts more inclusive for everyone. The broadcast included open captions, open audio description, American Sign Language interpretation, and Spanish dubbing, captions, and audio description, ensuring a fully accessible experience across all audiences.

Access the recording on:

Learn more at ADAwardsGala.org and adp.acb.org.

About the American Council of the Blind

The American Council of the Blind is a national member-driven consumer organization representing Americans who are blind or have low vision. With 65 affiliates, ACB strives to increase independence, security, equality of opportunity, and to improve the quality of life for all people who are blind or have low vision. For more information, visit www.acb.org.

SOURCE American Council of the Blind