ACB's 2025 Audio Description Awards Gala Celebrates Innovation, Inclusion, and Creativity in Media

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Council of the Blind (ACB) and its Audio Description Project (ADP) invite audiences everywhere to experience the 5th Annual Audio Description Awards Gala, airing Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. ET — a star-studded celebration honoring excellence and innovation in audio description across popular entertainment, education, gaming, live events, and more.

The Gala recognizes the creators, platforms, and innovators transforming how audiences engage with stories. Founded in 2021, the event has featured legendary guests including Stevie Wonder, Jason Momoa, and Kathy Bates, as well as dynamic presenters and many prestigious awards.

This year's show is hosted by Alie B. Gorrie and Ashley J. Hicks, two advocates and performers passionate about accessible storytelling. Together, they will welcome presenters across entertainment and media to spotlight the year's leading achievements in Innovation, Popular Entertainment, Writing, Voicing, Education, International Media, Spanish Media (USA), Live Events, Talent Promotion, Gaming, and Inclusion Excellence. The event will also feature the Audio Description People's Choice Award for film and series.

Presenters and special guests include actors, authors, advocates, and influencers, such as: Isabella Rossellini, Mara Lauren Hutchinson, Jenna "Jennisary" of Descriptive Video Works, Paul from Matthew and Paul, Marilee Talkington, Juan Alcazar, Ben Mehl, Stephanae McCoy, Leona Godin, and Anne Mok.

The 2025 Audio Description Awards Gala exemplifies how creativity and technology can merge to make the arts more inclusive for everyone. The broadcast will include open captions, open audio description, American Sign Language interpretation, and Spanish dubbing, captions, and audio description, ensuring a fully accessible experience across all audiences.

Access the broadcast on:

Join ACB and celebrate the power of accessible storytelling.

Learn more at ADAwardsGala.org and adp.acb.org .

About the American Council of the Blind

The American Council of the Blind is a national member-driven consumer organization representing Americans who are blind or have low vision. With 65 affiliates, ACB strives to increase independence, security, equality of opportunity, and to improve the quality of life for all people who are blind or have low vision. For more information, visit www.acb.org.

