American Council of the Blind Applauds Introduction of the Websites and Software Applications Accessibility Act

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Council of the Blind (ACB) applauds the recent introduction of the Websites and Software Applications Accessibility Act (S. 3974) in the U.S. Senate.

For people who are blind or have low vision, access to websites, mobile applications, and online services is essential to fully participating in education, employment, healthcare, commerce, and civic life. Yet inconsistent standards and limited enforcement have left many digital spaces inaccessible.

The Websites and Software Applications Accessibility Act would establish clear, enforceable accessibility standards for websites and software applications. It would also create a technical assistance center and advisory committee to provide guidance on compliance and best practices, helping businesses, government entities, and developers ensure that their digital platforms are accessible to people with disabilities.

"The Websites and Software Applications Accessibility Act would provide the clarity and consistency that businesses and consumers alike have been asking for," said ACB Executive Director Scott Thornhill. "By establishing clear standards and meaningful enforcement, this legislation will help ensure that people with disabilities, including people who are blind or have low vision, can participate fully and independently in every aspect of our digital society."

The Websites and Software Applications Accessibility Act is one of ACB's legislative imperatives and a focus at the 2026 D.C. Leadership Conference. ACB has worked with partners across the disability community to advocate for the bill's passage, emphasizing the need for uniform, enforceable standards that clearly state websites, applications, and online services must be accessible to people with disabilities.

ACB urges Congress to act swiftly to advance this critical legislation and ensure that digital accessibility becomes a consistent and enforceable reality nationwide.

About the American Council of the Blind

The American Council of the Blind is a national member-driven consumer organization representing Americans who are blind or have low vision. With 65 affiliates, ACB strives to increase independence, security, equality of opportunity, and to improve the quality of life for all people who are blind or have low vision. For more information, visit www.acb.org.

SOURCE American Council of the Blind