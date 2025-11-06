ACC Intelligence launches with two proprietary technologies enabling brands to forecast stakeholder reactions and influence how AI platforms represent their brand

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Acceleration Community of Companies (ACC) , a network of culture-driving media, marketing, and communications agencies, announced today that it has appointed Michael Moschella to lead its new insights division, ACC Intelligence, which unifies data science, marketing research, and AI innovation across the network to equip brands with predictive foresight and real-time reputational understanding.

ACC Appoints Michael Moschella to Lead New AI-Powered Intelligence Division

Moschella takes charge of ACC Intelligence after nearly a decade overseeing DKC Analytics, the market research and analytics arm of DKC , which he will continue to lead. DKC joined the ACC network in September 2024. With experience transforming data into cultural foresight for Fortune 500 companies, Moschella is well positioned to help brands navigate the challenges of understanding and reaching consumers in an increasingly AI-powered world.

"Mike has been instrumental in shaping how ACC turns data and insights into actionable intelligence," said Monica Chun, President of ACC. "The launch of ACC Intelligence marks the next leap in that mission, bringing together our most advanced research, analytics, and AI capabilities to help brands understand and influence both human and algorithmic behavior."

ACC Intelligence: A Predictive Engine

ACC Intelligence unites skilled experts to develop proprietary technology for the network's agencies and their clients. This includes Definity, the synthetic audience platform that allows brands to pressure-test creative and messaging against high-fidelity digital twins of their key stakeholders, which was unveiled last month.

Today, ACC Intelligence also adds AIME (Artificial Intelligence for Marketing Engagement) an answer optimization engine that monitors and influences how generative AI interprets and cites brands in real time.

AIME Helps Brands Control How They Show Up in AI Search

As AI platforms become dominant search tools, the answers they generate shape perception and influence consumers. ACC Intelligence estimates that 40% of adults will use AI as a primary search engine within the next year.

AIME tracks which sources these engines cite, how brand narratives evolve across platforms, and where opportunities exist to strengthen authority and visibility in AI-generated responses through strategic content creation, reputation curation, and precision SEO designed for AI-powered environments.

"AI is an audience," said Moschella. "It is trained on data that can change daily, shaping narratives and influencing opinion. AIME helps brands take control of how they show up in AI-generated search results. Definity tests your message before it goes live. Together, they predict how people react, and shape how machines respond."

Evolving to Meet Today's Needs

Brands are now defined by two stories: the one their audience experiences and the one AI tells about them. ACC Intelligence empowers brands to take control of that narrative by blending human research and machine insights.

"ACC Intelligence squarely addresses the number-one concern among brands right now: How they are being represented on AI-driven search platforms," said DKC CEO Sean Cassidy. "Virtually overnight, AI has flipped brand marketing upside down and the stakes are too high to rely on anything less that the level of data-driven insights Mike and his team will provide."

