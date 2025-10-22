ACC Intelligence Launches Definity, a Synthetic Audience Platform That Enables Brands to Pre-Test Creative, Campaigns and Messaging

Platform empowers brands with decision clarity for high-stakes marketing and communications.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2025 alone, brand communication misfires have erased $3.37B in market value, according to new analysis from ACC Intelligence, the advanced analytics and insights hub within Acceleration Community of Companies (ACC). To prevent these costly guesswork, the company today launched Definity , a synthetic audience platform that allows brands to pressure-test creative and messaging against high-fidelity digital twins of their key stakeholders.

Functioning as a "flight simulator" for high-stakes decisions, Definity helps teams move from gut feel to predictive certainty. The platform simulates audience responses in seconds, a capability already in use by Fortune 500 companies to validate creative, de-risk decisions, and forecast campaign outcomes.

"Too many brands only learn that their creative missed the mark when they see a controversial headline about an ad that didn't land the way they'd hoped," said Monica Chun, President, ACC. "Definity helps CMOs mitigate budget and reputational risk so they can push bold ideas without stepping on cultural landmines."

How Definity Works

The platform synthesizes census data, behavioral patterns, ethnographic research, and proprietary netnographic signals drawn from online audience behavior. These digital twins simulate responses from customers, investors, employees, regulators, and media across broad demographics, micro-communities, and even individual targets.

"Speed matters when you're making creative calls, but trust matters more," said Michael Kittilson, Definity product architect. "That's why we've baked in privacy protections, accuracy validations and human bias reviews,so brands feel safe leveraging AI."

Pre-built cohorts for Gen Alpha, Gen Z, and Millennials are available immediately. Custom stakeholder modeling lets teams test everything from product launches to crisis communications.

Validated by Academia

ACC's recent study Gen Alpha Rising ,conducted with master's students in public relations at the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism , is recognized as the largest public study validating synthetic audience technology.

The study tested synthetic audience responses against 509 real Gen Alpha survey participants, achieving 96% alignment with actual respondents using a proprietary statistical modeling technique.

ACC Intelligence developed AI models that analyze the habits and attitudes of today's 11 to 14-year-olds and their Millennial parents, forecasting trends a decade into the future.

The Next Wave of AI

The platform represents the crucial next wave of AI intelligence in marketing. Definity delivers three core capabilities:

Decision clarity for faster, more informed decisions

Cultural foresight to identify what moves key audiences

Creative security to innovate with confidence

About Acceleration Community of Companies

Acceleration Community of Companies (ACC) is a network of culture-driving media, marketing, and communications agencies including Advisory, MKG, Pink Sparrow, DKC, Hangar Four, Stripe Theory, Pixly, Trailblaze, and Ingenuity Group. Clients include Pepsi, Target, Airbnb, BMW, Meta, Google, Delta Air Lines, Dolby, Stanley, T-Mobile, HBO Max, Nike, Netflix, and Paramount+, among others.

SOURCE Acceleration Agency