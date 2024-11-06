ACC Comments on Results of 2024 Elections

U.S. Chemical manufacturers committed to working with the next Administration and new Congress to champion science-based policy solutions across all levels of government

WASHINGTON, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Chemistry Council (ACC) issued the following statement that may be attributed to ACC President and CEO, Chris Jahn, in response to the 2024 Presidential and Congressional election results:

"ACC and our member companies congratulate President-elect Trump, Vice President-elect Vance and the newly elected members of Congress on free, fair, transparent and hard-fought victories. This was an historic election, and we stand ready to work with the new Administration and Congress to provide and help drive the solutions for a future that will better serve all Americans."

"Chemistry enables affordable housing, reliable infrastructure, and effective, modern healthcare technologies. It is not only the driving force behind everyday products like smartphones and computers, but it is also what helps keep our nation safe and less dependent on foreign countries. American success relies on American chemistry and demand for innovative chemicals will continue to grow.

"To meet that demand and protect America's future, we will work with the Trump Administration and new Congress to commit to policies that support growing domestic chemical production right here at home. Chemical manufacturing is responsible for more than $600 billion in economic impact in the United States, providing high-paying jobs to over half a million Americans and supporting 25% of our GDP. Further, through our mandatory third-party audited environmental, health, safety and security initiative, Responsible Care®, ACC members are meeting these demands cleaner and safer than ever before.

"The men and women of the chemical industry, and nearly every economic sector in the country, are relying on the Trump Administration to keep U.S. chemical manufacturing the most innovative and competitive in the world. Our vision is a world made better by chemistry, where people live happier, healthier, and more prosperous lives – for generations to come. Policymakers must not forget how vital chemicals are to making the things America can't live without. We look forward and stand ready to work closely with the Trump Administration and members on both sides of the aisle in Congress to champion science-based policy solutions across all levels of government.

