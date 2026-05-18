ACC Heavy Duty Receives the Coveted APEX Award from DTNA

ACC is being recognized as part of DTNA Parts' Achieving Parts Excellence (APEX) Program.

JUPITER, Fla., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACC Heavy Duty, a division of Multi Parts Solutions, and formerly known as American Chrome, has been awarded one of the prestigious and coveted APEX Awards by DTNA Parts for its superior performance in the supply of aftermarket parts and components in 2025. This award comes as part of DTNA Parts' Achieving Parts Excellence (APEX) Program, which evaluates all suppliers and recognizes award winners who excel in key performance metrics such as quality, delivery, technology, and cost performance.

Pictured from left to right: Brad Williamson, DTNA Director - Parts Product Management, Scott Robertson, ACCHD Vice President - Commercial, Linda Hou, ACCHD Director of Sales and Kelly Gedert, DTNA General Manager – Aftermarket

ACC HD stands out as one of only six partners selected by DTNA Parts for this honor, highlighting its exceptional contribution and support of Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) and DTNA Parts. Linda Hou, director of sales at ACC HD, expressed both excitement and gratitude for the recognition, emphasizing the company's longstanding commitment to quality, service, and overall value to its customers. "As one of the original supplier partners of Alliance Parts back in the 1990s, ACC HD is both honored and grateful to be recognized for the quality, performance, and overall value of our OEM-approved products," Hou stated. "We appreciate the longstanding partnership that we have with DTNA and look forward to strengthening our collaboration by continuing to exceed expectations at all levels."

To access high-resolution images of the APEX Award presentation, please click here.

About ACC Heavy Duty

ACC Heavy Duty, a division of Multi Parts Solutions, specializes in the commercial vehicle market through OEM supplier programs serving heavy-duty customers and fleet operators. Operating from an 80,000-square-foot ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certified distribution center in Bolingbrook, Illinois, the company supplies aftermarket and production parts to leading truck and trailer manufacturers. For more information, visit https://acchd.com.

About Multi Parts Solutions

Multi Parts Solutions is a developer and provider of vehicle aftermarket parts to suppliers and leading global brands. The company operates a fully integrated global network providing product design and development, manufacturing, testing and quality control, logistics and customer support from locations in North America, Europe and Asia. Founded in 1988, Multi Parts Solutions serves the automotive aftermarket, heavy-duty trucking, agricultural, construction, waste equipment and diesel engine remanufacturing markets. For more information, visit www.multiparts.net.

About Daimler Truck North America

Daimler Truck North America LLC, is a leading provider of comprehensive products, services and technologies for the commercial transportation industry. Daimler Truck North America designs, engineers, manufactures and markets medium- and heavy-duty trucks, school buses, vehicle chassis and their associated technologies, components and solutions under the Freightliner, Western Star, Thomas Built Buses, Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp, Detroit and Daimler Truck Financial Services brands. Daimler Truck North America is a subsidiary of Daimler Truck Holding AG (DTG), one of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. For more information, visit https://northamerica.daimlertruck.com/brands/support/dtna-parts

SOURCE ACC Heavy Duty