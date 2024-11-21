ACC Members Are Safer and Cleaner Than Ever Before

Responsible Care® Metrics Illustrate Meaningful Industry Progress

WASHINGTON, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Chemistry Council (ACC) announced the release of new Responsible Care® data which shows momentous progress in safety and environmental performance. The data, reported by more than 150 ACC chemical manufacturing members, highlights continued reductions in environmental impact and marked increases in employee and facility safety over the past five years.

According to Responsible Care and recently released Bureau of Labor Statistics data1, Responsible Care practitioners are 4x safer than the overall manufacturing sector, and 3x safer than the overall business of chemistry.

"This is not your grandfather's chemical industry - Responsible Care sets us apart. Because of it, our members are safer and cleaner than ever before," noted Chris Jahn, ACC President and CEO. "Third-party audited, mandated by ACC membership – Responsible Care makes us better stewards of our communities and our environment, all while supporting the revitalization of American manufacturing."

Key highlights include:

Improved Facility and Community Safety – 19% reduction in Tier 1 Process Safety Events, with almost 90% of reported Tier 1 events considered low severity.

17% reduction in Total Recordable Injury Rate (TRIR) for employees and an 11% reduction in TRIR for contractors. Increased Distribution Safety – 25% reduction in distribution incidents.

– 17% reduction in Total Recordable Injury Rate (TRIR) for employees and an 11% reduction in TRIR for contractors. Increased Distribution Safety – 25% reduction in distribution incidents.

25% reduction in distribution incidents. Enhanced Energy Efficiency – 5% reduction in energy intensity.

5% reduction in energy intensity. Reduced Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Intensity – 14% reduction in GHG intensity.

14% reduction in GHG intensity. Decreased Emissions – 45% reduction in SOx emissions and 19% reduction in NOx emissions.

45% reduction in SOx emissions and 19% reduction in NOx emissions. Reduced Water Consumption - 5% reduction in total water consumed.

"This year was a banner year for our program, as our members reported the lowest ever employee injury rate in the history of Responsible Care and marked decreases in process safety events, all while supporting clean air and reducing energy and water use," noted Mitch Toomey, Vice President of Sustainability and Responsible Care for ACC. "Responsible Care is a foremost example of a market-driven program that empowers businesses to innovate while maintaining accountability and eliminating the need for unnecessary and duplicative regulatory burden."

A requirement of ACC membership, Responsible Care is the chemical industry's leading safety and environmental performance initiative. Practitioners are required to report metrics across a variety of performance indicators. To support transparency and information sharing, ACC makes this information publicly available.

1 https://www.bls.gov/iif/nonfatal-injuries-and-illnesses-tables/table-1-injury-and-illness-rates-by-industry-2023-national.htm

