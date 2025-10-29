Accel-KKR Announces Strategic Growth Investment in LeanDNA to Fuel Manufacturing Supply Chain Innovation

AUSTIN, Texas and MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Accel-KKR (AKKR), a leading technology-focused investment firm, today announced a strategic investment in LeanDNA, a leading provider of supply planning and inventory optimization solutions for discrete manufacturing supply chain leaders. The growth financing will accelerate LeanDNA's platform innovation and expand its global market reach.

Accel-KKR is a top-performing software investor, with a proven track record of accelerating growth in enterprise software and tech-enabled companies. Its activity in the supply chain ecosystem is reflected in strategic investments such as HighJump, ToolsGroup, Kaleris, Navis, TrueCommerce, Loftware, and JAGGAER — demonstrating Accel-KKR's commitment to the sector.

Joe Porten, Managing Director at Accel-KKR, commented, "LeanDNA is redefining supply chain execution by tackling the critical shortage-excess inventory challenge for discrete manufacturers, an area long underserved in the technology ecosystem. By optimizing inventory, reducing waste, and unlocking growth opportunities, LeanDNA delivers rapid time-to-value for global enterprises, setting a new standard for operational excellence."

The announcement follows LeanDNA's second annual Manufacturing Excellence Summit and the recent launch of its next-generation APEX platform. APEX is a comprehensive AI-powered suite that enhances any ERP system; it transforms supply planning with real-time intelligence, supplier collaboration, and prescriptive optimization, so manufacturers stay ahead of disruptions with visibility into shortages, excess, and production readiness.

"This partnership with Accel-KKR is a tremendous validation of what this team has already accomplished and what we expect to achieve in the future," said Andy Ellenthal, CEO of LeanDNA. "AKKR's deep domain expertise in software investing and supply chain makes them the ideal partner as we continue to scale our solution for global manufacturers seeking resilience and efficiency."

The investment by Accel-KKR builds upon LeanDNA's previously raised funding. Existing investors S3 Ventures and Next Coast Ventures will retain a stake in the company and remain active board members.

About LeanDNA

LeanDNA powers the world's discrete manufacturing with a single source of truth for factory-first supply planning and inventory optimization. APEX, the AI-powered expert execution platform from LeanDNA, transforms manufacturing complexity into a competitive advantage through AI-driven supply chain insights, recommendations, and actions. APEX transforms data and expertise into optimized decisions and actionability, enabling supply chain teams to improve on-time delivery and working capital levels by gaining visibility into current and incoming materials, taking action based on inventory criticality, real-time collaboration with suppliers, and tracking progress toward inventory optimization goals.

About Accel-KKR

Accel-KKR is a technology-focused investment firm with over $23 billion in cumulative capital commitments. The firm focuses on software and tech-enabled businesses, well-positioned for topline and bottom-line growth. At the core of Accel-KKR's investment strategy is a commitment to developing strong partnerships with the management teams of its portfolio companies and a focus on building value alongside management by leveraging the significant resources available through the Accel-KKR network. Accel-KKR focuses on middle-market companies and provides a broad range of capital solutions, including buyout capital, minority-growth investments, and credit alternatives. Accel-KKR also invests across various transaction types, including private company recapitalizations, divisional carve-outs, and going-private transactions. Accel-KKR's headquarters is in Menlo Park, with offices in Atlanta, Chicago, and London.

