LeanDNA Launches APEX: The Next Generation AI Platform Revolutionizing Supply Planning for Discrete Manufacturers

Discrete manufacturers face a persistent challenge: a shortage-excess paradox where they have too much capital tied up in inventory, yet still experience costly production shortages. Traditional Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems and spreadsheets cannot handle the pace and complexity of today's global supply chains, leaving a critical gap between strategic demand planning and shop-floor execution.

"The ability to accurately model the complex trade-off between inventory cost and service level has always been a major challenge," said Elena Rodriguez, Global SIOP & Materials Management Director of FlowServe. "With APEX Inventory Optimization, we get the precision we need. It gives us the confidence to adjust our order policies, knowing we are maximizing our working capital while minimizing the risk of costly stockouts. This is the definition of smarter, more strategic supply planning."

"The launch of APEX is a major step forward for supply planning," said Andy Ellenthal, CEO of LeanDNA. "We've taken our proven, battle-tested platform and injected powerful, net-new AI capabilities to deliver a solution that directly addresses the shortage-excess paradox. APEX empowers supply chain teams to act faster and smarter, securing their production and dramatically improving working capital."

Introducing the APEX Platform Innovations

The APEX launch introduces three significant innovations designed to elevate the supply chain operating model:

APEX Inventory Optimization: This new capability uses advanced optimization models to simulate and stress-test new and existing order policies and safety stock levels. It enables teams to find the ideal balance between service levels and inventory carrying costs, maximizing working capital while minimizing stockouts.

APEX Kei AI Assistant: A purpose-built, conversational AI that provides instant, expert supply chain analysis. Users can ask natural language questions and receive immediate, actionable recommendations on supply chain performance and risk.

APEX Workbench: A new workspace for buyers, supervisors, and suppliers that centralizes, automates, and prioritizes buyer and supplier actions, enabling faster collaboration and streamlining routine Purchase Order (PO) changes.

These innovations are built upon the foundation of the five-pillar APEX Platform: the Data & AI Engine, Supply Insights, Procurement Management, Inventory Optimization (NEW), and Kei AI Assistant (NEW), which together connect data from ERPs, MES, suppliers, and production into a single source of truth.

Proven Results and ROI

LeanDNA's platform has a strong track record of delivering rapid, measurable results for global manufacturers, with ROI often achieved in as little as 6 to 12 months.

Customers consistently report significant performance improvements, including:

32% Shortage Reduction

18% On-Time Delivery Improvement

14% Inventory Reduction

The launch of APEX not only rebrands the company's proven capabilities but also positions LeanDNA as the recognized category leader in intelligent supply planning software, setting the stage for future growth.

The APEX Platform is available immediately for discrete manufacturers globally. For more information, visit here .

About LeanDNA

LeanDNA powers the world's discrete manufacturing, creating a single source of truth for factory-first supply planning and inventory optimization. APEX, the AI-powered expert execution platform by LeanDNA, turns manufacturing complexity into a competitive advantage through AI-driven supply chain insights, empowering operational teams and business leaders to make smarter decisions—and act on them—faster. With APEX, supply chain teams improve on-time delivery and working capital levels by gaining visibility into current and incoming materials, recommended actions based on inventory criticality, real-time collaboration with suppliers, and the ability to track progress toward inventory optimization goals. Learn more at LeanDNA.com .

