Accela® Acquires Novotx to Advance an End-to-End Infrastructure Lifecycle Platform for Local Government

SAN RAMON, Calif., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Accela®, a leading provider of cloud solutions for state, county, and city governments, today announced it has acquired Novotx, an industry leader in infrastructure asset and work management. With this acquisition, Accela expands its platform to support the full lifecycle of public infrastructure, from planning and permitting through operations, maintenance, and long‑term asset stewardship.

The acquisition represents a shift in how civic technology will support local governments. Traditionally, permitting, inspections, public works, and asset management have operated as separate systems and teams, forcing agencies to manage infrastructure in fragments. Accela's expanded platform roadmap will bring these functions together in a single digital environment, allowing governments to understand not just what they are approving today, but what they will need to operate, maintain, and fund for decades to come.

Across the country, government agencies are under increasing pressure to approve development faster, address aging infrastructure, and meet rising community expectations with limited staff and constrained budgets. Every permit approved creates long-term infrastructure obligations, yet those downstream impacts are rarely visible at the point of decision-making. Accela's end-to-end platform vision is designed to close that gap.

Novotx brings robust, GIS native solutions for managing assets, utilities, service requests, work orders, and field operations. These capabilities support core responsibilities for public works and infrastructure teams. Integrating them into the Accela Civic Platform will strengthen coordination between planning, building, engineering, and public works, helping agencies align development activity with operational readiness and long-term capital planning.

As Accela integrates Novotx's GIS-native asset management and operations capabilities into the Accela Civic Platform, infrastructure assets created or affected through permitting will seamlessly connect to inspections, service requests, field operations, and long-term maintenance and capital planning. With this shared data foundation across planning, permitting, inspections, public works, and asset management, agencies can reduce manual handoffs, improve coordination, and create more predictable outcomes, while laying the groundwork for advanced analytics and AI driven insights that are difficult to achieve with siloed systems.

"Local governments don't just manage permits or work orders, they manage infrastructure across its entire lifespan," said Noam Reininger, CEO of Accela. "By bringing Novotx into the Accela platform, we will give agencies visibility from the moment infrastructure is approved through decades of operation and maintenance. That lifecycle perspective is essential for delivering services efficiently, supporting economic growth, and building long-term community resilience."

"Novotx is a proven leader in GIS‑based asset and work management and bringing our technologies into the Accela Civic Platform significantly expands Accela's infrastructure and operational capabilities," said Justin Gough, President of Novotx. "This means greater capability across infrastructure operations, planning workflows, permitting processes, and citizen engagement, helping our customers connect services, data, and outcomes more effectively than ever before."

"In addition, the acquisition strengthens Elements XS with more secure, scalable development practices while expanding its overall functionality for customers," added Jason Horspool, CEO of Novotx.

Together, Accela and Novotx will deliver a platform designed to help governments:

Connect permitting decisions to long-term infrastructure operations and maintenance

Reduce staff workload through unified workflows and shared data

Improve reliability and responsiveness with real-time GIS visibility into assets and field activity

Strengthen capital planning and preventive maintenance strategies

Provide a single source of truth across planning, building, and public works

Deliver modern digital services that build trust with residents and businesses

Accela will host a live demo webinar on March 10th highlighting Novotx's GIS-native asset management, work order, and field operations capabilities for public works and infrastructure teams.

Date: March 10th, 2026

Time: 10:00AM PST

Benesch Friedlander Coplan & Aronoff LLP is serving as legal counsel to Accela, while Kunzler, Bean & Adamson is serving as legal counsel to Novotx. MCG Capital Advisory is acting as financial advisor to Accela.

About Accela®

Accela® is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions, empowering local and state governments to drive efficiency and modernization. Accela offers both a configurable platform and out-of-the-box civic applications for core processes including, but not limited to, permitting, licensing, and code enforcement. Accela assists agencies in streamlining workflows, reducing manual tasks, and improving service delivery. With a commitment to end-to-end support, Accela is a trusted partner to over 600 agencies and jurisdictions worldwide. For more information, please visit www.accela.com.

About Novotx

Novotx delivers a flexible, geo‑centric platform, for public asset management, service delivery, and operational and maintenance workflows for utilities and local governments of all sizes. Built on Esri ArcGIS, Elements XS provides an integrated suite for managing assets, work orders, inspections, permits, service requests, and citizen interactions. The web‑based platform supports horizontal and vertical assets, integrates with systems like 811, SCADA, billing, and ERP, and includes tools for inventory, fleet, scheduling, budgeting, and lifecycle planning. Learn more at www.Novotx.com .

