Accela® Named to the 2026 GovTech 100 List for the 11th Consecutive Year

SAN RAMON, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Accela® is proud to announce its inclusion on the 2026 GovTech 100 list by GovTech News, marking the company's 11th straight year recognized among the top companies modernizing state and local government operations.

This year's recognition reflects Accela's continued focus on helping governments move decisively from innovation to execution, delivering technology designed for real operational demands, long‑term resilience, and stronger outcomes for the communities agencies serve.

"What sets this year's GovTech 100 apart is the demonstrated commitment to state and local government, meaningful traction with customers, and the consistency required to support agencies at scale, which goes beyond pilots or short-term trends," said Joe Morris, Chief Innovation Officer at e.Republic.

Accela's solutions help hundreds of agencies streamline mission‑critical services by leveraging civic data, analytics, and modern digital infrastructure for smarter, faster decisions. With a reputation for data‑driven innovation and an end-to-end solution, Accela strengthens government reliability, sustainability, and everyday service delivery while enabling agencies to adapt quickly to evolving community needs.

Noam Reininger, CEO of Accela, added:"Being recognized for the 11th year is especially meaningful because it underscores the trust agencies place in us—not just for innovation, but for the dependable execution they need every day. Our mission is to ensure governments have technology they can count on to deliver results for their communities, not just in moments of transformation, but in the moments that matter most."

The full 2026 GovTech 100 list is available at: www.govtech.com/100

About Accela

Accela® is one of the leading providers of cloud-based software solutions, empowering local and state governments to drive efficiency and modernization. Accela offers both a configurable platform and out-of-the-box civic applications for core processes including, but not limited to, permitting, licensing, and code enforcement. Accela assists agencies in streamlining workflows, reducing manual tasks, and improving service delivery. With a commitment to end-to-end support, Accela is a trusted partner to over 600 agencies and jurisdictions worldwide. Learn more at www.accela.com

