Accela Announces Dennis W. Alpert as New Head of Government Affairs

SAN RAMON, Calif., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accela , the leading provider of cloud-based solutions for government, is furthering its mission to provide digital government services with the appointment of Dennis W. Alpert as its new head of government affairs. A well-respected government and political strategist, Alpert boasts private sector and public service experience at the highest levels. He previously led government relations efforts for major global companies such as Walmart and Pfizer, and served as a senior advisor in the White House.

"Dennis brings extensive government and technology experience and a passion for empowering agencies to better serve residents' needs, and we're thrilled to welcome him to our team," said Accela Chief Revenue Officer Dennis Michalis. "Dennis' expertise in strategic relationship building is a vitally important asset to Accela as we continue to invest and push deeper into advanced collaboration with some of the most sophisticated governmental agencies in North America to drive technology modernization."

Alpert's appointment bolsters Accela's focus on helping agencies easily deliver core services while also responding to the biggest challenges facing our communities. The Accela Civic Platform provides agencies with the flexibility and scalability to enable innovation over time – without the need to constantly invest in new technology. Additionally, Accela's suite of out-of-the-box SaaS Civic Applications are designed to help agencies provide "consumer-like" experiences for residents, shorten time to value, and are pre-built with valuable best practices.

"I'm excited to support Accela's work to ultimately make it easier for more cities, states and counties to deliver critical services to their constituents," said Accela Head of Government Affairs Dennis Alpert. "It's an increasingly important time to modernize interactions between residents and their governments, and empower governments with the tools they need to build thriving, safe communities. I look forward to assisting Accela build new and deeper partnerships with agencies as they turn to the cloud to transform their ability to grow and better serve residents."

Accela's secure and flexible SaaS solutions give governments the technology resources that are needed to quickly respond to evolving community needs, increase efficiency, and maintain resilience to benefit 275 million citizens globally, in 80 percent of the United States' largest cities.

Today's announcement is another example of Accela's commitment to deliver cloud software that empowers government agencies to build thriving communities. To learn more about Accela's solutions, please visit https://www.accela.com/solutions/ .

About Accela

Accela provides market-leading cloud solutions that empower the most innovative state and local governments around the world to build thriving communities, grow businesses and protect citizens. More than 275 million citizens globally benefit from Accela's solutions, which are powered by Azure, for permitting, licensing, code enforcement, and service request management. Accela's fast-to-implement Civic Applications, built on its robust and extensible Civic Platform, help agencies address specific needs today, while ensuring they are prepared for any emerging or complex challenges in the future. The company was recently recognized as a 2020 Microsoft US Partner Award winner for its innovative SaaS solutions to help governments respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, and was named as one of the Largest East Bay Tech Employers by San Francisco Business Times. Accela is headquartered in San Ramon, California, with additional offices around the world. For more information, visit www.accela.com .

