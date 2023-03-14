Accela Announces Five Florida County and Local Governments Have Migrated to the Cloud, Tapping Implementation Benefits to Improve Service Delivery

Polk County, Tampa, Weston, Charlotte and Hillsborough County among recent successful cloud migrations

SAN RAMON, Calif., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accela , the trusted provider of cloud solutions at the heart of government, today announced continued momentum in its customer cloud migrations. Five Florida cities and counties – Polk County, Tampa, Weston, Charlotte County and Hillsborough County – have successfully migrated to the cloud with Accela. As local and state municipalities expedite their digital transformations with Accela's suite of cloud solutions, governments are delivering easier to manage, more cost effective, and more secure services to their residents.

"When I speak with our government partners, I consistently hear they are passionate about finding solutions that help them deliver essential services faster, easier and more cost-effectively – and this is all possible with the cloud," said JK Knight, chief customer officer at Accela. "Migrating to the cloud is one of the most responsible uses of IT funds and plays a critical role in building stronger, more resilient communities. It breaks down organizational barriers and establishes a 'one-stop-shop' to best service agencies and residents alike."

Agencies are turning to modern govtech solutions to increase their agility, resiliency and engagement with residents as new federal funding is available and residents increasingly expect 24/7 access to civic services. Accela's SaaS platform and cloud solutions, including the Civic Platform powered by Microsoft Azure, simplify resident and staff experiences, and create new digital efficiencies that save time and money for everything from opening and running a business, to applying for permits, to scheduling inspections.

"Accela's cloud-based services save us time and money – both valuable resources in government. The Building, Code Enforcement and Land Development Divisions, along with our services, now exist on a single platform, which allows for greater efficiency and flexibility to best serve our residents," said Building Director of Polk County, Florida Benjamin Dunn. "Because our staff doesn't have to worry about maintenance, support, security and upgrades, we can spend more time engaging with our community. Accela supported us through the entire migration process and brought our county into the 21st century. We urge other Florida counties and towns to follow suit."

Governments turn to Accela's cloud solutions to power the fast and compliant inspections, citations, permitting, and notifications essential to creating a thriving community. Accela has helped more than 33 jurisdictions migrate to the cloud from 2021 through fiscal year 2023, and 16 additional jurisdictions are currently in the migration pipeline.

Florida led in newly-migrated customers, including Polk County, Tampa, Weston, Charlotte and Hillsborough County. Other customer cloud migrations that are completed or are in process include Denver, Colorado; Salt Lake City, Utah; Indianapolis, Indiana; New York Department of Health; the New York City Fire Department; Clark County, Nevada; El Paso, Texas; Lenexa, Kansas; Santa Barbara, California; and Paradise, California.

"We are grateful to our partners at Accela in forwarding our shared goal of best serving our county's residents and agency staff," said Sandra Gaw, IS manager of Charlotte County. "Even upon implementation alone, we've seen faster, easier, and more accurate service delivery. The process could not have been smoother."

The continued success of Accela's cloud migrations is coming on the heels of its continued fiscal momentum. Accela closed the last quarter with 17 percent growth in its annual recurring revenue and recorded outstanding net retention at well above 110 percent. To learn more about Accela's solutions, please visit https://www.accela.com/solutions/ .

