Accela Announces Quarter of Growth and Global Customer Expansion

Accela ®, the leading provider of cloud-based solutions for government, today announced continued momentum in driving digital innovation for government during a time of unprecedented transformation. This past quarter, Accela announced its Fall 2020 Product Release , which included extensive mobile, administrative, and resident engagement enhancements to help agencies meet the growing demand for online services. The company also received an Inc. Best in Business award for helping governments respond quickly to the current pandemic with its COVID-19 Response Solutions , further cementing its market leadership.

Accela's growth has been fueled by new customers, implementations, and go-lives across the globe including Detroit, MI; Galveston County, TX; Hall County, GA; Humboldt County, CA; King County, WA; Morris County, NJ; New Albany, OH; Oakland, CA; Pinellas County, FL; Shelby County, TN; Stanislaus County, CA; Suffolk County, NY; Taos County, NM; Tigard, OR; Virginia Beach, VA; Weld County, CO; Weston, FL; the State of Ohio; the State of Oklahoma; Greater Sudbury, Ontario; Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Meteorology; and the Government of Jordan's Greater Amman Municipality.

"The past year has challenged governments like never before to digitally reimagine processes and embrace technology solutions to pivot quickly, drive data-driven decision making, and make critical public services more accessible," said Gary Kovacs, CEO of Accela. "It's also given Accela and our state and local partners the opportunity to invest in the areas of highest impact to citizens, including transitioning to cloud technology. This year is poised to be another transformative one for agencies and their technology partners, and Accela is committed to doing everything we can to ensure our customers are prepared for whatever comes next, with best-in-class solutions that help governments bolster resilience, deepen connections with residents, and produce better community outcomes."

Partnerships to Empower Governments To Go Digital

Since the launch of its COVID-19 Response Solutions last year, Accela has partnered with cities, counties, and states across the country navigating new resident, financial, and technological demands. In December, the Response Solutions received an Inc. Best in Business Award for "Government Services," highlighting Accela's leadership in providing agencies with digital solutions to tackle the greatest challenges of the pandemic, including support for remote workers, online citizen services, virtual inspections, managing the process of re-opening businesses, and more.

"Governments are increasingly reliant on digital technology to expand access to critical information, provide essential services, and connect with their communities. When Covid-19 hit, Accela asked government IT decision-makers about the most critical, time-sensitive actions needed to keep operations running and citizens safe," said Inc. regarding selecting Accela for the award. "In just two weeks, Accela developed a suite of 13 cloud solutions to help local and state governments and agencies work remotely, offer online services to citizens, and conduct virtual inspections–and helped implement these solutions within a week despite financial and human resource constraints."

The Government of Jordan is one of Accela's customers that was able to improve public safety amid COVID-19 by adapting its Business Reopening Management solution to manage the City of Amman's reopening process. By utilizing Accela's cloud technology, the Government of Jordan can reintroduce approved business operations and keep critical citizen services running while maintaining public health and safety guidelines.

"To protect our communities from public health risks and safety threats, we are committed to leveraging the most innovative technology available to navigate the challenges of the pandemic," said Dr. Mervat Al Mhairat, Deputy City Manager for Health and Agriculture at the Greater Amman Municipality. "Accela has been a longstanding partner in helping us enhance digital infrastructure, pivot quickly in times of crisis, and improve services for our citizens."

Accela has also continued to expand access to digital tools to create intuitive resident experiences through strategic partnerships with fellow industry leaders, including Can/Am Technologies , Gray Quarter , and Merit . Through Accela's partnership with Can/Am, customers will have an additional cashiering solution integrated with the Accela platform to simplify government billing, fee calculation, and data management. Gray Quarter has been an Accela Certified Services partner since 2017, and recently became a Technology Alliance Partner. The new partnership will complement the Accela platform by developing, hosting, and maintaining a variety of third-party integrations such as payment processing, document management, and permitting. Accela's partnership with digital verification solution Merit will allow agencies to issue licenses, certificates, and manage regulatory credentialing processes across departments. Governments will be able to send secure digital credentials to all licensees and permit holders, ensure easy verification, and eliminate the need for in-person office visits.

Creating Modern Digital Experiences

In November, Accela announced its Fall 2020 Product Release , which focused on creating modern, intuitive user experiences for government and included the latest version of the company's Civic Platform, the Premium Citizen Experience powered by OpenCities, new Civic Applications for Service Request Management and Occupational Licensing, and more. Core to these updates was also Accela Insights, a new data visualization tool that enables agency staff to create dynamic and interactive dashboards seamlessly. With the new tool, agencies can easily translate complex data into coherent, visually immersive, and interactive insights through a customizable dashboard without the need to hire external analysts.

Other major company, partnership, and event milestones achieved last quarter include the following:

In December, Accela joined the National League of Cities (NLC) for their Virtual City Summit as a Capstone Partner, exhibitor, and industry expert on how cities can leverage technology and public-private partnerships to manage the demands of the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

as a Capstone Partner, exhibitor, and industry expert on how cities can leverage technology and public-private partnerships to manage the demands of the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. Accela launched its New Norms webinar series dedicated to highlighting governments that have tackled challenges posed by the pandemic with innovation and resolve.

Accela works with over 80 percent of the largest cities in the United States. Its secure and flexible SaaS solutions equip governments with the resources to quickly respond to evolving community needs, increase efficiency, and maintain resilience to benefit 275 million citizens globally. To learn more about Accela's Solutions, please visit https://www.accela.com/solutions/ .

