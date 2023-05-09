Accela Announces Record 68% Year-Over-Year Growth As Cloud Migrations Help Governments Modernize Services

Government software solutions leader wraps 3Q23 with multimillion-dollar, multi-year contract with Dallas, Texas; coveted industry accolades; a record number of customer migrations to the cloud; and launch of 23.1 Product Release

SAN RAMON, Calif., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accela , the trusted provider of cloud solutions at the heart of government operations, today announced it closed its 13th consecutive quarter of double-digit growth with an 18 percent year-over-year increase in annual recurring revenue (ARR) for the quarter, a 68 percent increase in customer bookings, and net customer retention remaining well above 110 percent.

This past quarter, Dallas, Texas, the ninth largest city in the United States, chose Accela to help its Sustainable Development and Construction (SDC) Department manage building permitting, land use planning, and other land management activities – key aspects of the strategy Dallas has designed to advance the city and fulfill on the potential of positive growth. Accela also announced cloud migrations in five Florida communities, numerous new customer wins, and was recognized with multiple industry accolades, including placing on Government Technology's GovTech 100 list for the eighth consecutive year.

"Accela's record 13 consecutive quarters of double-digit ARR growth stands as powerful testament to our focus on delivering the solutions and services that governments need to accelerate modernization and uplevel their resident experience," said Gary Kovacs, CEO of Accela. "I am proud of our team, our expansive partner network and the trust we continue to build with our customers."

Dallas Selects Accela to Support Sustainable Growth

Leveraging Accela's SaaS environment, Accela will work with the city of Dallas to meet its goal of low-impact upgrades while providing a city-wide transformation to its SDC services. The city will implement Accela Civic Applications for Building, Planning and Licensing; Code Enforcement; Accela Mobile; Accela Citizen Access; and Accela GIS.

"Development Services was searching for a product that would take our customer service experience and permitting turnaround times to a new level," said City of Dallas Director/Chief Building Official of the Development Services Department Andrew Espinoza. "My goal was to find a vendor who had a consistent and proven track record of designing a user friendly, dependable, and timely platform that would ultimately streamline our processes. Implementing a flexible and scalable customer management information tool that encompasses all of our customer permitting, inspection, and reporting needs was critical in our selection process. We are excited to be working with Accela on developing a product that will help us, 'Build a Safe United Dallas!'"

New government agency customers

Accela also recently added several other new government agencies to its customer roster, including the State of Texas - Real Estate Commission; Thurston County, Washington; South Pasadena, California; Wichita, Kansas; Manteca, California; Hollister, California; Bradenton, Florida; Mendocino County, California; and State of Oklahoma - State Fire Marshal.

Five Florida communities migrated to the cloud, improving service delivery

In Florida, Accela successfully migrated five county and local governments to the cloud, including Polk County, Tampa, Weston, Charlotte County, and Hillsborough County. To date, Accela has helped over 37 jurisdictions across the U.S. move to the cloud since 2021 and has 17 more in the migration pipeline.

"Accela's cloud-based services save us time and money. Because our staff doesn't have to worry about maintenance, support, security, and upgrades, we can spend more time engaging with our community," said Building Director of Polk County, Florida Benjamin Dunn. "Accela supported us through the entire migration process and brought our county into the 21st century."

New migrations, go-lives and selections from Salt Lake City to Ontario, Canada

Accela had seven additional migrations go live this quarter, including El Paso, Texas; Kingston, Ontario; Paradise, California; Santa Barbara, California; Fort Worth, Texas; Lenexa, Kansas; and Charlotte County, Florida.

In-progress migrations include Denver, Colorado; Salt Lake City, Utah; Indianapolis, Indiana; New York Department of Health; and the New York City Fire Department. Tulare County Environmental Health, California and the New Zealand Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment (MBIE) also signed migration agreements.

Accela go-lives this quarter included SaaS customers Brownsville, Texas; Pleasanton, California (with Avolve Software); and Livermore, California (with Avolve Software); and Sharjah Prevention and Safety Authority (SPSA), Sharjah, UAE.

New Accela customers with Avolve Software's DigEplan product include Kingston, Ontario, Canada; Manteca, California; Springfield, Oregon; and the Oklahoma State Fire Marshal. Avolve Software and Accela now share over 70 joint customers. Additional partner go-lives with VuSpex happened in Manatee and Pinellas counties, Florida.

New partner-led implementations this quarter included Kings County Environmental Health, California (with SEP Technology Consulting); Greater Sudbury, Ontario (with Avocette and Vision33); San Leandro, California (with VIP); and Portland Cannabis Regulation (with Byrne Software Technologies).

Accela Professional Services go-lives include Arlington, Virginia; Suffolk, New York; Fort Worth, Texas; El Paso, Texas; Kingston, Ontario; Paradise, California; Charlotte, North Carolina; Santa Barbara, California; and Lenexa, Kansas.

Spring 2023 Release enhanced Accela Citizen Access, Accela Mobile, and more

Accela also announced its Spring 2023 Release , which includes enhancements to the Accela Civic Platform, Accela Citizen Access, Accela Mobile, and Civic Applications with a focus on improved user experience, security, and easier implementation. Several updates also ensure agencies have a smooth transition from on-premise and legacy systems to Accela's SaaS solutions.

Accela's govtech leadership recognized with multiple awards

At the start of 2023, Accela was recognized by Government Technology magazine's GovTech 100 list for the eighth consecutive year as one of the top govtech companies accelerating government innovation.

In addition, Accela's marketing team won e.Republic's inaugural 2023 SLEDie Award in March for Marketing & Communications Industry Excellence in the Industry Leadership category. The new award acknowledges the best marketing and communication initiatives that push the govtech market forward with a thought-leadership forward approach. The company was also a 2022-2023 Cloud Awards finalist in the Best Software as a Service - Enterprise category.

Accelarate 2023 dates and location announced

Accela announced Accelarate 2023 —the company's annual govtech industry and customer event—will take place September 24-27 at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, situated along the shores of the Potomac River near Washington, D.C. The event will span 3.5 days and include optional solution-specific and technical education and training on the 27th (for an additional fee). This year's title sponsor is CSG Forte . To learn the latest, please visit https://www.accela.com/events/accelarate/ .

More than 300 million residents and businesses worldwide benefit from the govtech leader's unified platform of cloud solutions. To learn more about Accela's solutions, please visit https://www.accela.com/solutions/ .

As IT staffing shortages continue and technology strategy becomes even more critical to good government, agencies are turning to modern digital services and support from Accela to build trust among residents. Billions of once-in-a-lifetime funds are still available through the American Rescue Plan to jumpstart municipalities' modernization journeys, yielding long-lasting results. With flexible, cloud-based solutions that eliminate legacy department silos and red tape, cities and counties are armed with the tools to respond to the challenges of today and adapt solutions to emerging challenges, like emergency response and climate resiliency.

About Accela

Accela provides a unified suite of cloud solutions trusted by governments across the globe to accelerate their digital transformation, deliver vital services, and build stronger communities. More than 300 million citizens worldwide benefit from Accela's government software solutions. The company offers agile, purpose-built solutions and the power of a platform that provides users with a consumer-like experience, shares data across departments, and ensures world-class security.

With Accela, government agencies experience rapid and effective digital transformation. Accela's government software meets agencies wherever they are on their modernization journey, while also helping them prepare for whatever comes next. The company is a three-consecutive year Microsoft US Partner Award winner for its innovative SaaS solutions to help governments respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2022, Accela was honored as a recipient of Inc.'s Best in Business for SaaS and selected by Fast Company for its World Changing Ideas Award. Accela is headquartered in San Ramon, California, with offices around the world. For more information, visit www.accela.com .

