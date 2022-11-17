Accela Closes First Quarter of Fiscal Year With Increased Net Retention and ARR Growth, New Partnerships, and Expanded Customer Roster

SAN RAMON, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accela ®, the trusted provider of cloud solutions for government, today announced it closed the first quarter of its fiscal year with significant continued momentum, anchored by its industry-leading net retention and record annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth of nearly 16 percent. Accela welcomed new customers including the Egypt Ministry of Education; Lincoln, WA; and Mulberry, FL. Additionally, this past quarter, Accela announced a complimentary solution to help customers affected by Hurricane Ian expedite inspections to help get displaced residents back into their homes.

"At our Accelarate conference last month, I was so inspired by the govtech professionals I met who are building resilient communities every day," said Gary Kovacs, CEO at Accela. "Accela is proud to help these leaders address their communities' urgent needs with modern government software solutions. Whether assisting with natural disaster recovery or making it easier for permits to be approved, we are motivated by empowering governments to serve their residents better."

Accela Starts New Fiscal Year With Expanded Customer Roster, New Go-Lives and Migrations

For the quarter ending September 30, 2022, in addition to the Egypt Ministry of Education; Lincoln, WA; and Mulberry, FL, Accela added new managed services customers including the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, Jordan (MODEE), Abu Dhabi Customs Authority (ADCA), and Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ). Customers that added additional Accela solutions included Moreno Valley, CA; Alameda, CA Fire Department; Corvallis, OR; San Diego, CA; Wilson, NC; and Marion County, IN Health and Hospital.

Accela also will help more governments tap into the power of the cloud by confirming migrations with Fort Worth, TX; Santa Barbara, CA; Paradise, CA and Missoula, MT.

Two New Partners Join Accela's Growing Partner Ecosystem

DJSC became an Accela partner and to date has led three successful, large enterprise implementations with the State of New York, Commonwealth of Massachusetts, and San Antonio, Texas.

3SG Plus also joined the Accela partner ecosystem this past quarter to help joint customers improve efficiencies, reduce cost, streamline operations and create innovative solutions for critical nonstrategic business processes.

Industry Innovators Celebrate "Govtech Unified" Vision at Annual Conference & Training Event

Nearly 800 govtech industry innovators convened for Accelarate 2022 , Accela's annual conference and training event for customers, partners, and other govtech industry leaders, held this year in Salt Lake City, Utah, from October 3-5. At Accelarate 2022, Accela announced the agencies and leaders named this year's Trendsetter Award winners – innovative government agencies and individuals harnessing new technologies, digital strategies, and other modernization methods to deliver excellence in their communities. A full list of winners can be found here .

Accela Offers Inspection Solution to Help Communities Recover from Hurricane Ian

Also at Accelarate, Kovacs announced that Accela is making its RDA Cloud Service available to customers affected by Hurricane Ian. This solution streamlines the inspection efforts necessary to help communities respond and recover quickly and safely. RDA Cloud Service can be used for the immediate windshield survey inspections needed to expedite FEMA relief, and for full property and infrastructure assessment. Accela's RDA Cloud Service is available at no charge for as long as impacted customers need it, and builds on its ongoing work to support first responders .

Accela Recognized For Cutting-Edge Tech Solutions Marketing

In July, Accela was recognized by Business Intelligence Group's Sammys Awards as a 2022 Organization of the Year. These awards recognize the global leaders, technologies and organizations helping to solve the challenges organizations have connecting and collaborating with prospects and customers. Accela was honored for its innovative marketing efforts and leadership aimed at helping their government agency audiences build stronger communities.

To learn more about Accela's solutions, please visit https://www.accela.com/solutions/ . Several Accela customers are taking advantage of American Rescue Plan Act funds to help fund their modernization efforts. Agencies looking to learn more about this once-in-a-lifetime funding opportunity can visit this link for helpful resources.

About Accela

Accela provides a unified suite of cloud solutions trusted by governments across the globe to accelerate their digital transformation, deliver vital services, and build stronger communities. More than 275 million citizens worldwide benefit from Accela's government software solutions. The company offers agile, purpose-built solutions and the power of a platform that provides users with a consumer-like experience, shares data across departments, and ensures world-class security.

With Accela, government agencies experience rapid and effective digital transformation. Accela's government software meets agencies wherever they are on their modernization journey, while also helping them prepare for whatever comes next. The company is a 2022 Microsoft US Government Partner Award winner for its excellence in innovation, a recipient of the 2022 World Changing Ideas award by Fast Company and recognized on the 2022 GovTech 100. Accela is headquartered in San Ramon, California, with offices around the world. For more information, visit www.accela.com .

Contact: Holly Langbein, (916) 769-2199, [email protected]

SOURCE Accela