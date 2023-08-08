Accela Closes Fiscal Year with 31 Percent Increase in SaaS Annual Recurring Revenue, 36 Percent Increase in New Account Acquisition, and 117 Percent Net Customer Retention

Annual highlights include landmark accounts such as the cities of Dallas, Seattle, Los Angeles, New York, Cleveland and Omaha; Lee County, Florida; and the States of Texas, Montana, California and Kansas; as well as expanded SaaS product capabilities and fourth consecutive Microsoft Partner of the Year win

SAN RAMON, Calif., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accela , the trusted provider of cloud solutions at the heart of government operations, today announced it closed the 2023 fiscal year with increases of 31 percent in SaaS annual recurring revenue (ARR) and 36 percent in new accounts signed, as well as net customer retention of 117 percent. Professional services bookings also grew nearly 50 percent. The company was also recognized as a Microsoft Partner of the Year for the fourth consecutive year.

"Accela's record double-digit growth this past fiscal year demonstrates our leadership position at the heart of government and as a trusted partner accelerating modernization efforts across the industry," said Gary Kovacs, chief executive officer of Accela. "Quarter after quarter, we continue to meet our customers where they need us to be – at the center of their most critical operations – so they can focus on building vibrant communities and stellar resident experiences. Our robust cloud platform, deep customer relationships, extensive product expertise, and growing partner community form an unshakable foundation to fuel accelerated growth and even better address the needs of state and local government today."

More communities engage with Accela to modernize critical services

In the past twelve months, the company continued to extend its partnerships with dozens of new and existing agencies such as the city of Seattle; the city and county of Denver; Abu Dhabi Department of Health; Mendocino County, California; Butte County, California; Clark County, Nevada; and Los Angeles County Fire Department, Health Hazardous Materials Division.

Over the past fiscal year, Accela announced several landmark deals, including a 10-year, $6.2 million contract to lead Merced County, California's digital transformation. The county chose Accela for its single platform approach and ability to dissolve boundaries between departments. Additionally, the city of Dallas selected Accela's SaaS solutions to meet its goal of low-impact upgrades while providing a city-wide transformation to its Sustainable Development and Construction (SDC) Department services. The Texas Real Estate Commission was another deal of note.

In the quarter ending June 30, 2023, Accela announced a 19 percent increase in total ARR and continued 117 percent in net customer retention. During Q4 Accela welcomed new customers, including the State of Kansas Real Estate Commission; North Port, Florida; the city of Mansfield, Ohio; and University of California, San Francisco. The company also signed a multi-million dollar deal with Abu Dhabi Department of Health. There were nine new go-lives and completed SaaS upgrades, and the company booked new upgrade projects with 11 communities, including Los Angeles City Sanitation and the city of Knoxville, Tennessee.

Expanded Rapid Damage Assessment solution helps agencies respond to and prepare for natural disasters

Launched on the first day of hurricane season, Accela expanded its cloud-based solution to help municipalities respond to and prepare for the growing threat of hurricanes, fires, floods, tornados and other natural disasters.

The updated Rapid Damage Assessment (RDA) now features new geospatial and mobile capabilities and was made instantly available to hundreds of customers across the country. Integrated with Esri's ArcGIS Survey123, the solution streamlines inspections required by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Reasonable Expected Market Area (REMA).

Accela partnerships deepen

Last quarter, Accela added LOGIS – a facilitator of leading-edge, effective and adaptable public sector technology through its member-driven consortium – to its comprehensive roster of industry partners.

New partner go-lives included the city of Lancaster, California (with Silver Lining Solutions); the city of Hartford, Connecticut (with Vision33); Santa Barbara County, California (with SEP Technology Consulting); Mendocino County, California (with Visionary Integration Professionals); and Kane County, Illinois (with Byrne Software Technologies).

Accela earns industry accolades, including Microsoft Partner of the Year

For the fourth consecutive year, Accela was honored as a Microsoft US Government Partner of the Year, and this year was also named a finalist in the Social Impact and Community Response category. In the past year, the company saw a 43 percent growth in Microsoft wins and 69 percent increase in co-sell revenue.

Accela was also shortlisted for the 2023 SaaS Awards in the Best Enterprise-Level SaaS Product (USA) category for its leadership in delivering SaaS solutions.

Annual Accelerate conference kicks off in September

Accela's annual customer conference and training event, Accelarate , will take place September 24-27, 2023 at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center near Washington, D.C. Attendance by agency professionals, partners, and industry leaders is on pace to exceed previous years. CSG Forte is the title sponsor.

To learn more about Accela, please visit https://www.accela.com/solutions/ .

About Accela

Accela provides a unified suite of cloud solutions trusted by governments across the globe to accelerate their digital transformation, deliver vital services, and build stronger communities. More than 300 million citizens worldwide benefit from Accela's government software solutions. The company offers agile, purpose-built solutions and the power of a platform that provides users with a consumer-like experience, shares data across departments, and ensures world-class security.

With Accela, government agencies experience rapid and effective digital transformation. Accela's government software meets agencies wherever they are on their modernization journey, while also helping them prepare for whatever comes next. The company is a four-consecutive year Microsoft US Partner Award winner for its innovative SaaS solutions to help governments respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2022, Accela was honored as a recipient of Inc.'s Best in Business for SaaS and selected by Fast Company for its World Changing Ideas Award. Accela is headquartered in San Ramon, California, with offices around the world. For more information, visit www.accela.com .

Contact: Courtney Bonness, (317) 946-6389, [email protected]

