Accela VP Tony Aiello Recognized as a Top IT Channel Leader with CRN's 2022 Channel Chiefs List

SAN RAMON, Calif., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accela ®, the trusted provider of cloud solutions for government, today announced that Accela Vice President of Alliances and Channels, Tony Aiello, was named to CRN's 2022 Channel Chief list, a brand of The Channel Company. CRN's annual Channel Chiefs list recognizes top IT channel vendor executives who demonstrate influence, innovation, and expertise in channel leadership. All honorees are selected by a panel of CRN editors.

In his role, Aiello is focused on empowering the company's partner ecosystem. In 2021, Accela onboarded several strategic system integrators and resellers as well as important independent software vendors to both extend and deliver Accela's solutions to even more counties and states to help their modernization journey and prepare for whatever comes next.

"I am honored to be named a CRN Channel Chief, and grateful for my team and the channel partners that help Accela advance governments' digital transformation and build stronger communities," said Aiello . "Our partners play a critical role in delivering Accela's solutions and helping government agency leaders meet the evolving needs of their citizens. I look forward to continuing to support our channel partners' successes."

Recent Accela channel successes include receiving two Microsoft US Partner Awards for "Government Partner of the Year" and "Community Response," launching and implementing 12 COVID-19 response solutions, as well as having 80 percent of Accela's partner ecosystem attending the company's annual Partner Summit. The spring 2022 Partner Summit will showcase Accela's ecosystem of innovative companies – from Microsoft to Esri – who help implement Accela's platform and enhance customer experience. The company also developed new strategic partnerships that empowered agencies to improve how they deliver services to residents.

"CRN's 2022 Channel Chiefs recognition is given exclusively to the foremost channel executives who consistently design, promote, and execute effective partner programs and strategies," said Blaine Raddon , CEO of The Channel Company. "We're thrilled to recognize the tireless work and unwavering commitment these honorees put into fostering outstanding business innovation and building strong partner programs to drive channel engagement and success."

This recognition reflects Accela's leadership in building an ecosystem to deliver modern solutions that accelerate governments' digital transformation and meet communities' needs. To learn more about Accela's solutions, please visit https://www.accela.com/solutions/ .

About Accela

Accela provides a unified suite of cloud solutions trusted by governments across the globe to accelerate their digital transformation, deliver vital services, and build stronger communities. More than 275 million citizens worldwide benefit from Accela's government software solutions. The company offers agile, purpose-built solutions and the power of a platform that provides users with a consumer-like experience, shares data across departments, and ensures world-class security.

With Accela, government agencies experience rapid and effective digital transformation. Accela's government software meets agencies wherever they are on their modernization journey, while also helping them prepare for whatever comes next. The company is a 2021 Microsoft US Partner Award winner for its innovative SaaS solutions to help governments respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and was named as one of the Largest East Bay Tech Employers by San Francisco Business Times. Accela is headquartered in San Ramon, California, with offices around the world. For more information, visit www.accela.com .

