Accela Wins The Sammys' 2022 Organization of the Year Award

Accolade recognizes Accela's partnership with Demandbase, impactful use of enhanced marketing data and strategy, and growth-driving alignment between marketing and sales teams

SAN RAMON, Calif., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accela ®, the trusted provider of cloud solutions for government, today announced that it was selected as an Organization of the Year by the 2022 Sales and Marketing Technology Awards program , also known as The Sammys, sponsored by Business Intelligence Group. The Sammys honor organizations and products helping to solve the challenges organizations have connecting and collaborating with prospects and customers. Accela was honored for its innovative marketing efforts and leadership aimed at helping their government agency audiences build stronger communities.

"Using enhanced data-backed customer intelligence helps Accela gain insights into how governments are researching innovative technologies and how we can best support agencies as they advance their digital transformation efforts to meet increasing resident demands," said Accela Senior Vice President of Marketing Heidi Lorenzen. "The go-to-market intelligence from our Demandbase® engagement ensures that our marketing and sales efforts are highly aligned, targeted, and relevant to the recipients."

In September 2021, Accela began working with Demandbase – the Smarter GTM™ company for B2B brands that provides an account-based experience platform and data-fueled insights – to help Accela more effectively connect with government decision-makers who can benefit from Accela's solutions. For example, in less than 12 months, Accela sourced 15% of its pipeline from a webinar series, leading to:

A 168% increase in email registration attendance rate

A 79% increase in sales registration attendance rate

Record levels of target account reach and visibility

In an ongoing effort to further unify its sales and marketing teams' efforts, Accela's marketing team alerts sales of qualified intent at goal accounts. Accela sales representatives can lean into the insights to source new customers and verify that their ongoing outreach reaches all target accounts. The increased conversion rates, pipeline creation, and overall engagement have advanced Accela's marketing capabilities, while ensuring the company is most helpful to government agencies.

"We are proud to reward and recognize Accela for their innovation and dedication to helping both the agencies using their technology and, ultimately, the residents," said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer, Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our judges that their efforts will improve how we all connect with the brands we love for years to come."

Today's announcement builds on Accela's industry strength and business momentum. Accela was recently selected as Microsoft's 2022 US Government Partner of the Year for the third consecutive year, and won Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas Award for SolarAPP+ made in partnership with the Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Lab. To learn more about Accela solutions, please visit https://www.accela.com/solutions

About Accela

Accela provides a unified suite of cloud solutions trusted by governments across the globe to accelerate their digital transformation, deliver vital services, and build stronger communities. More than 275 million citizens worldwide benefit from Accela's government software solutions. The company offers agile, purpose-built solutions and the power of a platform that provides users with a consumer-like experience, shares data across departments, and ensures world-class security.

With Accela, government agencies experience rapid and effective digital transformation. Accela's government software meets agencies wherever they are on their modernization journey, while also helping them prepare for whatever comes next. Three-consecutive year Microsoft US Partner Award winner for its innovative SaaS solutions to help governments respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and was selected by Fast Company for its World Changing Ideas Award in 2022. Accela is headquartered in San Ramon, California, with offices around the world. For more information, visit www.accela.com .

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

