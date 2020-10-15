Acceldata Raises $8.5 Million Series A to Simplify Data Observability for Enterprise Analytics and AI

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acceldata, the world's first enterprise Data Observability platform, announced today the company raised $8.5 million in Series A funding, led by Sorenson Ventures with participation from Lightspeed and Emergent Ventures. Acceldata's data observability platform provides cross-sectional visibility into analytical and AI systems for global enterprise customers, including GE, PhonePe (Walmart) and Michelin, and many more.

The Acceldata platform synthesizes signals across workloads, infrastructure and usage into a single pane of glass that enables customers to predict, identify and fix data issues, which could severely impact business outcomes and in many cases, business continuity. Acceldata helps enterprise data teams perform at the same industry-leading levels as those of most advanced big technology companies globally. The platform itself uses sophisticated AI and ML to simplify data operations and help fix data issues in real-time, while significantly reducing time spent by data teams identifying and solving problems. In addition, Acceldata lowers overall system licensing costs and accelerates enterprise data success.

Rohit Choudhary , founder and CEO Acceldata, said, "Acceldata provides the data management and observability tools that every big enterprise needs to accelerate their business in the new data-driven economy. While I was at Hortonworks, I saw enterprises consistently struggle to generate meaningful business outcomes through their data investments. Most companies lack the experience and resources to build the type of observability solutions that are necessary to operate distributed data systems at scale. Acceldata's data observability platform is purpose-built for AI and analytics and helps enterprises accelerate data success."

As an early customer, GE Digital used Acceldata's observability platform to isolate sub-optimal machine learning algorithms and OLAP queries on large-scale Hadoop on AWS installation and later to modernize its data platform. Acceldata enabled GE Digital to eliminate outages, improve system performance, and maintain sub-second queries and SLAs for its mission-critical, centralized Finance Data Lake serving multiple large GE business units.

Diwakar Goel , VP and Chief Data Officer, GE Digital said, "Wing-to-wing observability is a game changer for enterprise analytics and AI. We partnered with Acceldata early in our journey and have had great success. As we re-platformed, Acceldata's Data Observability tools delivered deep operational insights and allowed us to modernize seamlessly."

Enterprise customers can operate multiple data technologies such as Apache NiFi, Druid, Spark, Spark Streaming, Kafka, Flink, HBase, Hive, AWS EMR, and Google Dataproc with Acceldata at scale. The platform recommends ideal configurations and provides a unified command center for multi-cluster data and workload management. Acceldata comprehensively addresses analytics and AI observability needs across performance, data quality, inter-system SLA management, and technology re-platforming.

Investor Quotes:

Ken Elefant , Managing Partner at Sorenson Ventures said, "We're extremely excited to work with Rohit and his team at Acceldata. As big data practitioners ourselves and in customer conversations, we realized that mission-critical, modern data applications can't succeed without strong foundational infrastructure. Acceldata's tools help data teams quickly isolate issues, so that companies can confidently experiment, model, and improve their systems as they scale and increase complexity."

Dev Khare , Partner at Lightspeed, commented, "Lightspeed is proud to have been associated with Acceldata right from its early days. The team has created a market-leading offering which is finding resonance with enterprise customers across the globe. We are strong believers in this team and look forward to their accelerated growth."

In addition to Sorenson Ventures, Lightspeed, and Emergent Ventures, Acceldata investors include industry luminaries, such as Girish Mathrubootham, founder of Freshworks, and Ashish Gupta, co-founder of Helion VC.

About Acceldata:

Founded in 2018, Acceldata is the industry's first enterprise Data Observability platform for Analytics and AI systems, simplifying observability needs of global enterprises. The platform has been embraced by global customers such as GE, PubMatic, PhonePe (Walmart) and Michelin, and many more. Acceldata's investment is from Sorenson Ventures, Lightspeed, and Emergent Ventures.

