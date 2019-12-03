Accelera Solutions awarded $40.4 Million Civilian HR Cloud IT Technology Refresh Contract from the U.S. Army

FAIRFAX, Va., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelera Solutions, Inc. (Accelera) announced today that it has been awarded a 3-year contract from the US Army Civilian Human Resources Agency (CHRA) providing Cloud Migration and engineering services utilizing Microsoft Azure and ServiceNow. CHRA is responsible for providing Hire-to-Retire Civilian Human Resource Management as well as lifecycle operations pertaining to recruitment and management of civilian employees across the Army.

Under this contract Accelera will:

Migrate CHRA applications from on premise data centers into the Microsoft Azure cloud environment

Operate and sustain the cloud environment and all systems in compliance with DoD and Army cyber security requirements

Provide transition support services to migrate capabilities provided by legacy applications onto the ServiceNow platform

Ensure the environment and applications are implemented and configured to maximize portability.

Steve Weiss, Accelera's President and COO said, "Accelera will support this important Army Customer leveraging our proven and successful expertise in cloud migration and modernizing IT Systems. Our past performance and people will ensure we deliver innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of our customers."

LC Yi, Accelera's CEO said, "Thanks to a great team effort we received this important contract award, for which, we look forward to supporting CHRA's mission."

About Accelera Solutions, Inc.

Accelera Solutions, Inc. serves as the IT industry's experts in secure cloud, mobility and virtualization. Incorporated in 2002, we have served more than 2,700 clients in government and commercial sectors with designing, implementing and managing secure IT solutions with a niche focus on public, private and hybrid cloud. Whether it's migrating applications to the cloud or implementing remote application solutions to support a global workforce, we leverage proven methodologies to ensure our client's mandates, policies, and compliance challenges are met. By bringing together our years of experience with proven solutions that ensure IT runs efficiently, affordably, and more reliably, the Accelera Advantage is apparent in everything we do.

Accelera Solutions Public Relations/Media Contact:

Andrew Schreiner

Direct: 703-622-4213

andrews@accelerasolutions.com

SOURCE Accelera Solutions, Inc.

