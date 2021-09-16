Accelerate to Lead: Stellantis Hosts 22nd Annual Supplier Diversity MatchMaker Event

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Virtual supplier event connected more than 160 diverse business owners with 900 decision makers and 100 Stellantis buyers across commodity groups

Participants in pilot of nation's first black supplier development program announced

Event honored four companies for excellence in supplier diversity

Continuing a tradition now in its 22nd year, Stellantis today virtually hosted its annual supplier diversity MatchMaker program, furthering the company's long-standing commitment to building a diverse supply base and growing wealth for diverse business owners throughout the value chain. During the event, the company, in partnership with the National Business League (NBL), announced the first 12 Black suppliers that will participate in a pilot of the National Black Supplier Development Program.



This year's MatchMaker, attended by more than 160 exhibitors, 900 attendees and 100 Stellantis decision makers, offered diverse-owned companies the opportunity to host virtual exhibit spaces for networking, attend educational programming and hold 1:1 matchmaking meetings. The opening ceremony kicked off with remarks from Stellantis executives and Julie Fream, president and CEO, Original Equipment Suppliers Association (OESA).



"MatchMaker has been a centerpiece of our award-winning supplier diversity program for nearly a quarter century," said Mark Stewart, North America COO, Stellantis. "It continues to be a powerfully effective program based on a simple vision that an OE can share the economic impact of its business to empower diverse people and communities. This vision has never been more important than it is right now."

National Black Supplier Development Program

Stellantis and the NBL announced the National Black Supplier Development Program in June to support the development of more than 2.9 million Black businesses around the country and internationally for future opportunities within the federal government and public and private sectors. The pilot, which will run through the first quarter of 2022, is the initial phase of a larger program to develop Black suppliers for future contracting and procurement opportunities in the pursuit of greater racial equity in the marketplace.



"The start of our pilot for the National Black Supplier Development Program is an important initial phase of the journey to achieve economic justice for millions of Black businesses," said Dr. Kenneth Harris, president and CEO, NBL. "This is where we truly start to level the playing field by bringing commerce solutions to the marketplace to solve long standing economic problems."



The 12 businesses that will take part in the pilot represent geographic diversity and a range of disciplines and commodities. They are:

Isiah International, Chicago

Ten35, Chicago

Russell Westbrook Digital, Los Angeles

TKT and Associates, Louisville, Kentucky

Assured Quality Systems, Grand Prairie, Texas

Ryan Industries, Wixom, Michigan

ACE Petroleum, Detroit

Devon Industrial Group, Detroit

Dunamis Clean Energy, Detroit

Multi-Training Systems (MTS), Southfield, Michigan

Simontic Composite Inc., Greensboro, North Carolina

Coltrane Logistics, Wixom, Michigan

The online virtual procurement and contracting marketplace is expected to realize 20-30 percent of the untapped business potential of Black suppliers. The goal is to create sustainable Black businesses that will impact the local and global economies, creating jobs through entrepreneurship and growing the number of Black businesses of all sizes.

Supplier Diversity Excellence Winners

In addition to the pilot program announcement, Stellantis also recognized suppliers that have demonstrated leadership, passion and commitment to building robust supplier diversity programs. Winners in four categories included:

Indirect: Hunter Express

Direct Production: Summit Polymers

Mopar: Flex N Gate

Tier 1 Supplier Diversity Champion: Commercial Contracting Corp.

Stellantis Commitment to Supplier Diversity

MatchMaker has generated more than $4 billion in new business opportunities for minority-owned, including women, veterans, LGBTQ and disabled and small businesses since its inception in 1999.



Since 1983, the company has purchased more than $90 billion from minority-, women- and veteran-owned suppliers. In 2020, Stellantis in North America spent more than $6 billion with 200-plus diverse suppliers and received the following honors for its supplier diversity efforts:

Corporation of the Year from the National Minority Supplier Diversity Council

Top Corporation Gold Award from the Women's Business Enterprise National Council

Supplier Diversity Advocacy from the Veteran Owned Business Roundtable

The company's supplier diversity goals require that up to 12.5% of a tier-one supplier spend be sourced to certified minority-owned businesses, women-owned businesses and veteran-owned businesses. Stellantis is now also tracking spending among LGBTQ-owned and disable-owned enterprises.



For more information about Stellantis' supplier diversity programs, visit https://supplierdiversitystellantis.com/.



The virtual event was powered by OESA's meeting platform.



Stellantis

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider, guided by a clear vision to offer freedom of movement with distinctive, affordable and reliable mobility solutions. In addition to the Group's rich heritage and broad geographic presence, its greatest strengths lie in its sustainable performance, depth of experience and the wide-ranging talents of employees working around the globe. Stellantis will leverage its broad and iconic brand portfolio, which was founded by visionaries who infused the brands with passion and a competitive spirit that speaks to employees and customers alike. Stellantis aspires to become the greatest, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders, as well as the communities in which it operates.

