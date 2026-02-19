Jeep® Brand Cuts Through the Cold With Gladiator Whitecap, the Next Mission in the 'Convoy' Campaign

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Second mission in the Jeep® brand's Gladiator "Convoy" campaign, following Shadow Ops

Heritage-theme, two-tone execution inspired by Jeep brand legacy

Available across Gladiator Sahara, Rubicon, Rubicon X, Mojave and Mojave X trims, starting at only $495 MSRP

The 2026 Jeep® Gladiator Whitecap, the latest mission in the brand’s “Convoy” campaign, features a striking heritage inspired two tone look with a Bright White roof, grille and 1941 graphics.

Jeep® brand continues its mission-driven Convoy campaign with the debut of the 2026 Jeep Gladiator Whitecap, a heritage-inspired special edition that celebrates Jeep's legendary roots through a bold, unmistakable design. Following the stealth-forward Gladiator Shadow Ops, Whitecap adds a modern interpretation to heritage-inspired colorways, honoring more than eight decades of off-road leadership with a timeless two-tone look.

"As the second mission in our Convoy campaign, the Jeep Gladiator Whitecap acknowledges where we've been," said Bob Broderdorf, Jeep CEO. "It offers a clear nod to Jeep heritage, rooted in 1941, and built for today's adventurers who value authenticity, individuality and real capability. We continue to listen to our customers, and their feedback is guiding us toward offering more colors, more customization and more flexibility across the lineup."

Inspired by the earliest Jeep vehicles, Gladiator Whitecap pays tribute to the brand's origins with a distinctive two-tone execution that feels both classic and trail-ready. Designed to stand out on the road and on the trail, Whitecap brings heritage to the forefront without compromising the freedom, utility and capability that define Jeep Gladiator.

Signature exterior elements include:

Bright White painted roof

Bright White painted iconic seven-slot grille

Bright White 1941 side-stripe decal

Bright White hood decal on Rubicon, Rubicon X, Mojave and Mojave X

Core Jeep Gladiator capability remains a key differentiator, with an unsurpassed 7,700-lb towing capacity, a maximum payload of 1,720 lbs, a 5-foot steel bed with integrated tie-downs and an easy-lift tailgate, as well as available lockable and removable rear-seat storage bins for added interior flexibility, and it remains the only open-air pickup in the industry with a removable roof and doors, a feature unique to the Jeep brand.

Built from Gladiator Sahara, Rubicon, Rubicon X, Mojave and Mojave X, Whitecap offers customers the flexibility to choose the capability that best fits their lifestyle, whether that's daily driving, extreme off-road adventures or high-speed desert performance.

For model-year 2026, updates across the Gladiator lineup strengthen overall value, adding new features and refinements that make it an even more capable choice for those seeking off-road capability.

The Jeep Gladiator Whitecap will be available at dealerships nationwide later this spring with a starting MSRP of $495 on Sahara, Rubicon X and Mojave X, and $495 on Rubicon and Mojave (when equipped with body-color fender flares and body-color Freedom Top).

