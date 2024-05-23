Accelerate Your Business with Kingland's Spring 2024 Enterprise Software Release

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingland Systems ("Kingland"), a leading enterprise data, risk, and compliance software provider, announces the spring 2024 release of its Entity Management and Decision Management products. With this release, you will discover how Kingland is investing to:

Increase your firm's productivity delivering services to clients.

Enhance your firm's ability to manage risk.

. Improve how engagements and client relationships are tracked by engagement teams.

Executive Vice President Alex Olson says, "Seven of the top eight public accounting networks in the world put their trust in Kingland. We've listened to our clients to understand their needs and have delivered immense value to them with this release."

Firms will see increased services productivity, enhanced risk management and improved engagement and client relationship tracking with this release. From simplified APIs to a comprehensive risk radar, the spring 2024 release will deliver confidence to firms and their global networks.

To learn more about this release, https://blog.kingland.com/company-news/accelerate-your-business-with-kinglands-spring-2024-release.

About Kingland

Kingland is a leading provider of enterprise-class software using a suite of products and teams of data and technology experts. The world's largest stock exchanges, financial institutions, public accounting firms, and other Fortune 500 companies use Kingland Products for data management, risk management, regulatory compliance, & data refinement. Since 1992, Kingland has helped data-intensive, highly regulated clients discover new ways to securely grow their business and protect their reputation.

