Kingland Achieves CMMI Level 5 for Software Development Maturity

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa and FORT MYERS, Fla., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingland Systems ("Kingland"), a leading enterprise data, risk, and compliance software provider, achieved a level 5 maturity level appraisal from the CMMI Institute software development practices. The level 5 rating is the highest maturity level of the Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) and places Kingland as one of only 15% of CMMI rated companies that operate at this level of maturity.

CMMI is the globally recognized set of best practices that enables organizations to improve performance, key capabilities, and critical business processes. An appraisal at Maturity Level 5 indicates that the organization is performing at an "optimizing" level. At this level, an organization continually improves its processes based on a quantitative understanding of its business objectives and performance needs. The organization uses a quantitative approach to understand the variation inherent in the process and the causes of process outcomes.

Amanda Kasten, Sr. Managing Director of Business Operations, adds, "As a company, we pride ourselves on a culture of unwavering excellence. Our recent experience only reinforced this ethos. There was no reason to change behavior to meet the model before the appraisal. There was no scramble or stress. We just continued with business as usual and let our performance speak for itself. This is a testament to the dedication and professionalism of our team."

What does CMMI Level 5 mean to Kingland's global partners? They save time and money on critical solution implementations. To learn more, visit https://info.kingland.com/benefits-of-cmmi-5.

About Kingland

Kingland is a leading provider of enterprise-class software using a suite of products and teams of data and technology experts. The world's largest stock exchanges, financial institutions, public accounting firms, and other Fortune 500 companies use Kingland Products for data management, risk management, regulatory compliance, & data refinement. Since 1992, Kingland has helped data-intensive, highly-regulated clients discover new ways to securely grow their business and protect their reputation. For more information about Kingland, please visit www.kingland.com.

Delivering Confidence to Make the World Work Better.

