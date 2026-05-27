Accelerated TMS Reduces Teen Depression and Anxiety, New Case Study Finds

Published research demonstrates that accelerated transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) improved depression, anxiety, sleep, and quality of life in an adolescent patient in days rather than weeks.

KEY FINDINGS

Depression scores more than halved: The Patient Health Questionnaire for Adolescents (PHQ-A) dropped from 16 to seven by the end of TMS treatment, improving depression from moderate to mild.

The Patient Health Questionnaire for Adolescents (PHQ-A) dropped from 16 to seven by the end of TMS treatment, improving depression from moderate to mild. Anxiety continued to improve after TMS treatment: GAD-7 scores fell from 13 at baseline to 11 post-treatment, then to six one week later — a clinically meaningful decline.

GAD-7 scores fell from 13 at baseline to 11 post-treatment, then to six one week later — a clinically meaningful decline. Quality of life increased nearly 20%: Youth Quality of Life Instrument-Short scores rose from 61 to 72.7 within two weeks of final treatment.

Youth Quality of Life Instrument-Short scores rose from 61 to 72.7 within two weeks of final treatment. TMS treatment completed in days, not weeks: The accelerated protocol (multiple sessions per day) compresses the standard five to six week TMS course into as few as five days.

The accelerated protocol (multiple sessions per day) compresses the standard five to six week TMS course into as few as five days. Well-tolerated in a developing adolescent brain: The patient had no side effects and reported better sleep and less anxiety. This helps fill an important gap in adolescent TMS research.

SAN ANTONIO, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A peer-reviewed case study published in the journal Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation reports that an accelerated transcranial magnetic stimulation (aTMS) protocol was associated with significant clinical improvements in depression, anxiety, and quality of life in a 15-year-old patient — and was well-tolerated throughout.

Dr. Chuck Weber performs TMS on a male teen patient.

The findings, produced by researchers at the Family Care Center TMS Center of Excellence (COE), represent one of the first published reports of an accelerated, multi-session-per-day TMS protocol in an adolescent patient and add important evidence to a treatment space where data are critically scarce.

A teen's depression scores more than halved in days, not weeks

The case study looked at a 15-year-old patient with depression, anxiety, and a history of self-harm. The patient also struggled with avoidance, constant worry, emotional distress, low motivation, and trouble at school. Instead of the usual once-daily TMS schedule, which usually takes five to six weeks, the patient had six TMS sessions each day and finished the treatment much faster.

The FDA has approved standard TMS for adolescents aged 15 and older. This case study looks at whether the faster format, already used for adults, can give the same benefits to younger patients without affecting safety or comfort.

What is accelerated TMS, and why does it matter for adolescents?

TMS is an FDA-approved, non-invasive treatment that uses brief magnetic pulses to stimulate specific regions of the brain associated with mood regulation. Treatments are delivered through a coil placed near the scalp, which safely activates nerve cells without surgery or medication, making it an important option for patients, including adolescents, who have not responded adequately to antidepressants or therapy.

Standard TMS is usually given once a day, five days a week, for five to six weeks. While it works well, this schedule can be hard for anyone, especially teenagers who have school, activities, and family responsibilities.





Accelerated TMS (aTMS) helps by giving several sessions each day, so the full treatment can be done in as few as five days. This method has shown good results in adults, but there is not much published data for adolescents yet. The developing adolescent brain brings special concerns about how the brain changes, how well the treatment is tolerated, and how to best set up the protocol. Adult studies do not fully answer these questions.

"There is an urgent need for flexible, evidence-based mental health treatment options for adolescents. This case study represents an important step in understanding whether accelerated TMS can offer younger patients faster access to meaningful relief, giving more teens the opportunity to complete a full course of care on a schedule that works for them."

— Dr. Chuck Weber, Founder and Chief Medical Officer, Family Care Center

Study findings: what the data shows

Researchers used four validated clinical assessment tools to track the patient's progress from baseline through two weeks post-treatment. The results across all measures suggest meaningful improvement in both depression and anxiety symptoms, along with a notable gain in self-reported quality of life.

Assessment Tool Baseline Score Post-Treatment Score PHQ-A (adolescent depression) 16 (moderate-severe) 7 (mild) CES-DC (depression, children) 27 (significant depression) 16 GAD-7 (anxiety) 13 (moderate) 6 (one week post-

treatment) YQOL-S (quality of life) 61 72.7 (two weeks post-

treatment)

PHQ-A = Patient Health Questionnaire for Adolescents; CES-DC = Center for Epidemiological Studies Depression Scale for Children; GAD-7 = Generalized Anxiety Disorder-7; YQOL-S = Youth Quality of Life Instrument-Short. Post-treatment scores reflect final TMS session unless noted.

Besides the test results, the patient said they sleep better and feel less anxious each day. These real-life changes show progress that numbers alone might not fully show.

"What makes this case study particularly meaningful is not only that we saw improvement across multiple validated measures, but that the patient tolerated the accelerated protocol well throughout. In a population where we have so little published data, this adds genuine clinical signal to a conversation that needs more evidence."

— Dr. Sabrina Segal, Director of Research, Family Care Center

Why this matters: an unmet need in adolescent mental health care

Depression and anxiety are common among adolescents. The National Institute of Mental Health says that almost one in five young people has a major depressive episode each year, but less than half get any treatment. Even when they do, the first treatments do not always work. Other options can cause side effects, need ongoing prescriptions, or have schedules that are hard for families.

TMS is a promising option that is non-invasive, well-tolerated, and does not have the side effects of psychiatric medications. For adolescents, avoiding medication risks is especially important. However, the usual five- to six-week daily treatment schedule can be tough, especially for a 15-year-old juggling school, extracurriculars, and family life.

Accelerated TMS could help by offering a full course of treatment in just days instead of weeks. This approach could expand access for adolescents who would otherwise be unable to complete care without sacrificing clinical benefit. Although these results are early and come from just one case, they are an encouraging first step.

ABOUT THE STUDY

The case study, published in the journal Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation, was written by researchers at Family Care Center, including Charles L. Weber, D.O., Sabrina K. Segal, Arianne Ingber, and Katherine Dinwiddie, D.O. The study describes one adolescent patient and aims to add to the growing research on accelerated TMS in young people. Since this is just a case study, it is exploratory. Larger studies are needed to confirm how well and how safely this works for more patients.

The Family Care Center TMS COE in San Antonio leads cutting-edge research and clinical advancement, helping the organization to deliver transformative care and breakthrough outcomes to patients across the country. It also develops evidence-based protocols and shares peer-reviewed findings with the wider field of interventional psychiatry.

ABOUT FAMILY CARE CENTER

Family Care Center is a national leader in mental health services, dedicated to positively impacting the well-being of local communities. Our top-rated, multi-specialty clinicians deliver comprehensive, evidence-based care, providing positive outcomes for patients of all ages. In addition to therapy, psychiatry, and IOP, we are at the forefront of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), an innovative treatment for depression and more. Founded in 2016, Family Care Center is one of the fastest-growing mental health care providers in the U.S., providing patient care, conducting research, and offering continuing medical education in our field. With nearly 50 locations across Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Tennessee, and Texas, we continue to expand nationally in collaboration with Revelstoke Capital Partners.

RESOURCES & LINKS

Read the full study | Family Care Center TMS Center of Excellence | TMS for teens | Research & education | Make an appointment | Refer a patient

SOURCE Family Care Center