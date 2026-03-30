Family Care Center Opens South Austin Behavioral Health Clinic

AUSTIN, Texas, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Care Center opened a new outpatient behavioral health clinic in South Austin, its sixth location in the Austin region. The clinic addresses the growing demand for mental health care in Texas and brings multiple services together under one roof.

Patients at the South Austin clinic can now access therapy, psychiatry, medication management, and advanced treatments such as transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) in a coordinated, integrated setting—making care faster, more seamless, and easier to navigate.

Why the Family Care Center South Austin Clinic Matters

Austin's population grew from about 962,000 in 2020 to over 1 million in 2025. This growth has pushed the demand for behavioral health services beyond what local resources can currently provide.

This new clinic comes at an important time. Each year, one in five adults in Texas faces a mental health condition. According to the Mental Health America 2025 State of Mental Health Report, Texas ranks 50th in the nation for access to mental health care.

Many residents depend on separate providers for therapy, psychiatry, medication management, or TMS. This fragmented approach often leads to long wait times, limited coordination, and treatment delays.

Family Care Center's new South Austin clinic fills these gaps by providing integrated services in one location, helping patients access timely, coordinated care.

Integrated Care for Better Outcomes

Family Care Center clinics use an integrated care model, combining therapy, psychiatry, and advanced treatments in one place. This model creates a more connected and effective experience for patients, leading to better patient outcomes.

How it works

Multidisciplinary care teams : Therapists, psychiatrists, and specialists collaborate regularly, sharing insights and adjusting treatment plans in real time to align with each patient's progress.

: Therapists, psychiatrists, and specialists collaborate regularly, sharing insights and adjusting treatment plans in real time to align with each patient's progress. Coordinated treatment plans : Patients receive a unified care plan that integrates therapy, medication management, TMS, and mental health IOP when appropriate.

: Patients receive a unified care plan that integrates therapy, medication management, TMS, and mental health IOP when appropriate. Continuity across the care journey : From assessment through ongoing treatment, patients receive consistent communication and support, reducing gaps, delays, and duplicate services.

: From assessment through ongoing treatment, patients receive consistent communication and support, reducing gaps, delays, and duplicate services. Services for all ages: Children, teens, adults, and older adults receive age-appropriate care throughout every stage of life.

Why it matters

Faster access to care : Integrated teams streamline referrals and help reduce wait times.

: Integrated teams streamline referrals and help reduce wait times. Better clinical outcomes : Collaborative care allows for real-time adjustments, helping patients achieve meaningful progress. More than 8 in 10 Family Care Center patients see meaningful improvement in depression and anxiety, rising to 90%+ with integrated therapy, medication, and TMS care.

: Collaborative care allows for real-time adjustments, helping patients achieve meaningful progress. More than 8 in 10 Family Care Center patients see meaningful improvement in depression and anxiety, rising to 90%+ with integrated therapy, medication, and TMS care. A simpler patient experience : Accessing services in one location reduces the stress of managing multiple providers.

: Accessing services in one location reduces the stress of managing multiple providers. Personalized care: Evidence-based treatments are tailored to each patient's needs, goals, and medical history.

"Across Texas, we're seeing a growing disconnect between how many people need care and how quickly they can access it," said Chris Ivany, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Family Care Center. "Opening our South Austin clinic is about more than expansion. It's about reducing wait times, improving coordination, and making it easier for patients to get the right care at the right time. When services are integrated under one roof, we can intervene earlier and help patients achieve lasting outcomes."

In-Network Behavioral Health Services

The South Austin clinic is in-network with all major insurance plans, with more than 98% of patient care covered by insurance.

Services include:

Therapy : Individual counseling for children, teens, and adults experiencing anxiety, depression, trauma, grief, life transitions, and related concerns.

: Individual counseling for children, teens, and adults experiencing anxiety, depression, trauma, grief, life transitions, and related concerns. Couples and family counseling : Support to improve communication, address challenges, and strengthen relationships.

: Support to improve communication, address challenges, and strengthen relationships. Psychiatry : Comprehensive evaluations and medication management.

: Comprehensive evaluations and medication management. TMS : FDA-approved, non-invasive treatment for depression and other conditions.

: FDA-approved, non-invasive treatment for depression and other conditions. Mental health IOP: Neighboring Austin region clinics offer a higher level of care in a small group setting to foster healing and resilience.

To schedule an appointment or learn more about services at the South Austin clinic, visit www.fccwellbeing.com or call (888) 374-5066.

About Family Care Center

Family Care Center is a national leader in mental health services, dedicated to positively impacting the well-being of local communities. Their top-rated, multi-specialty clinicians deliver comprehensive, evidence-based care, providing positive outcomes for patients of all ages. In addition to therapy, psychiatry, and IOP, they are at the forefront of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), an innovative treatment for depression, and more. Founded in 2016, Family Care Center is one of the fastest-growing mental health care providers in the U.S., providing patient care, conducting research, and offering continuing medical education in their field. With nearly 50 locations across Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Tennessee, and Texas, they continue to expand nationally in collaboration with Revelstoke Capital Partners.

SOURCE Family Care Center