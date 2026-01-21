Accelerating a comprehensive green transition: Exploring Tsinghua's solution

BEIJING, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China.org.cn

From cutting-edge technologies to globally trusted scientific assessments, Tsinghua University's innovation is driving China's green transition, a national goal included in its 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030).

Professor Wang Can, director of the Joint Pollution Control and Carbon Reduction Research Center of the Institute for Carbon Neutrality at Tsinghua University, said climate progress isn't just about setting targets—it's about measuring actions, understanding differences, and learning from one another.

His team of young researchers has developed an internationally recognized framework that connects targets, policies, actions, and results—while highlighting the often-overlooked contributions of developing countries. Regions like Latin America stand out as key partners for future global cooperation.

While long-term emission reductions take time, China is already on the move. With strong policies supporting critical technologies such as electric vehicles and energy storage, China's experience is offering valuable lessons for other developing countries pursuing their own energy transitions.

One powerful example is clean energy storage.

Professor Mei Shengwei, team leader of Security Control and Efficient Utilization of Modern Power and Energy Systems at Tsinghua University, introduces a breakthrough solution: storing compressed air in salt caverns. This innovative approach replaces high-pressure tanks with a system that is cleaner, safer, and more efficient.

This next-generation energy storage technology is designed to support the future of renewable energy.

The power of technology transforms nature's gifts into tangible sources of green energy and Tsinghua University once again is helping build a greener, more equitable path forward for China and the world.

