Accelerating Adoption of AI Reporting in Radiology Has Propelled Replacement of Legacy SR Integration Technology

Next-generation DICOM SR integration is critical for the success of generative AI reporting.

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Altamont Software, a provider of enterprise medical connectivity solutions, today announced a surge in replacements for DICOM Structured Reporting (SR) technology as healthcare organizations implement next-generation, AI-enabled radiology reporting systems.

As PowerScribe 360 approaches end of life, many imaging organizations are either implementing or evaluating new AI-based reporting technologies. An important consideration during this process is that an outdated DICOM SR workflow engine can significantly limit the value of these investments if not addressed during the transition.

"Many institutions are focused on selecting their next reporting system but underestimate the impact of the underlying DICOM SR workflow," said Chris Barnett, President and Co-Founder of Altamont Software. "If organizations don't modernize how structured data is captured, mapped, and inserted into reports, they risk perpetuating the same inefficiencies—manual dictation, inconsistent data, and increased radiologist workload. "

Altamont has successfully modernized DICOM SR technology for healthcare organizations nationwide, including Bay Medical Management, UnityPoint Health, Radiology Associates PC, SimonMed, and South Jersey Radiology Associates. These upgrades have helped eliminate legacy integration gaps and maximize productivity gains from modern reporting platforms.

Passport SR, from Altamont Software, is a modern DICOM SR workflow engine that simplifies the extraction and mapping of virtually all measurements and data elements, automatically formats them as the radiologist wants to see them, and inserts them into the report. It eliminates the need to dictate complex measurements and reduces reporting time while providing the following broader benefits:

Easy-to-use point-and-click mapping of measurement fields.

Supports Ultrasound, DEXA, CT/MR Contrast Dose, CT Calcium Scoring, and AI analysis.

Simple migration from legacy DICOM SR engines at no additional cost.

Integrates with Rad AI, Jacobian Fluency, Epic Systems, Microsoft PowerScribe 360/One, RADPAIR, and other reporting systems.

Includes eForms solution to eliminate paper forms and improve technologist efficiency.

Passport SR also includes a powerful Dynamic Content engine that can analyze one or more measurements to automatically generate formatted report fields, calculated values, and impressions. It can further reduce radiologists' dictation steps in the following clinical scenarios:

Vascular Reporting: Calculate and report the maximum peak systolic velocity across multiple measurements, including the associated location.

Calculate and report the maximum peak systolic velocity across multiple measurements, including the associated location. OB/GYN Reporting: Combine and format multiple nodule or fibroid measurements using logic rules.

Combine and format multiple nodule or fibroid measurements using logic rules. Bone Density Analysis: Evaluate multiple DEXA readings and the patient's age to recommend the next clinical step.

Evaluate multiple DEXA readings and the patient's age to recommend the next clinical step. Lab Result Integration: Automatically retrieve the latest lab values from the EHR and incorporate them into radiology reports.

Altamont Software will demonstrate its suite of DICOM SR and AI-based report-integration capabilities, eForms, document, photo, and video capture, and digital media applications in Booth #413 at the upcoming Society for Imaging Informatics in Medicine (SIIM) Annual Meeting and InformaticsTECH Expo. Click here to schedule time at SIIM and learn how Altamont Software can optimize the value of your next-generation reporting system.

About Altamont Software, Inc.

Altamont Software provides enterprise medical image integration through its Connectivity Platform, supporting a comprehensive suite of applications for DICOM SR integration, eForms, and document and video capture. Designed for simplicity, the platform enables centralized management, seamless configuration, and efficient deployment while ensuring enterprise-level security and scalability. Learn how Altamont Software can help streamline and consolidate your medical imaging workflows at www.altamont.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Chris Barnett

Altamont Software

[email protected]

SOURCE Altamont Software