Accelerating AI advancement: Abu Dhabi's innovation champions & tech pioneers shine bright at GITEX GLOBAL 2024

Abu Dhabi Government's AI-driven knowledge app and Abu Dhabi Police's autonomous 4x4 bulletproof patrol vehicle among the latest innovations launched

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Abu Dhabi's innovation champions and tech pioneers exhibited the brand-new services and solutions destined to reshape the future at GITEX GLOBAL 2024. As the Emirate consolidates its global leadership position in the emerging AI economy, some of the UAE capital's proudest companies showcased a plethora of AI-based advancements designed to drive digital transformation across the nation and beyond.

At GITEX GLOBAL 2024, Abu Dhabi highlighted advancements in applied AI and unveiling its next-gen police patrol vehicle, Magnum MK1

Taking place from 14-18 October at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), GITEX GLOBAL is the world's largest and best-rated tech event. It presents a record-breaking 44th edition in 2024 – welcoming over 6,500 exhibitors, 1,800 startups, 1,200 investors alongside governments from more than 180 countries.

Wednesday saw tens of thousands of visitors examine first-hand how Abu Dhabi charting a course to the future AI economy – with local enterprises and startups at the forefront of progression. In line with Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030 and the UAE National Strategy for AI 2031, the local tech community – home to over 400 specialist AI companies – illustrated its unwavering commitment to boosting AI-backed socio-economic development.

Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi's innovative products

The Abu Dhabi government showcased an innovative lineup of next-generation solutions, including GovGPT. Based on an AI-driven knowledge agent, GovGPT will assist Abu Dhabi government employees with access to various AI tools, guiding them towards governmental policies and essential information almost instantaneously.

Also unveiled was TAMM 3.0, an integrated platform offering a diverse range of AI-enabled government services alongside personalised experiences for users. Accompanied by over 800 seamless services, TAMM 3.0 powered by AI and features conversational voice capabilities, allowing users to interact through voice commands in Arabic and English.

Presenting next-gen police 4x4, autonomous racing car, and AI-assisted chest X-rays

Elsewhere, attendees witnessed the future of mobility as Abu Dhabi Police unveiled its autonomous 4x4 bulletproof patrol vehicle, the 'Magnum MK1'. Boasting a 1.5 tonne payload capacity, this stylish car is designed for patrol, surveillance, and secure transport of detainees and can reach top speeds of 150km/h.

Among its standout features are advanced surveillance including 360-degree camera coverage, and a bespoke prisoner cell and monitoring system, showcasing a leap forward in digitalisation.

The Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC) displayed its upgraded EAV24, next-generation autonomous race car, which will hit the iconic Yas Marina Circuit track in next April's Abu Dhabi Autonomous Racing League, centred around AI innovation.

The model is made up of sustainable bio-composite materials and features a sleek design inspired by digital algorithms and AI-driven data patterns.

ATRC also owns VentureOne, the dynamic commercialization arm, turning applied research from the Technology Innovation Institute (TII) into game-changing commercial products and solutions that address industry challenges worldwide.

Reda Nidhakou, Acting CEO, VentureOne, said: "VentureOne is dedicated to bringing the Technology Innovation Institute's groundbreaking tech to market through ambitious tech ventures — from research to reality, and from Abu Dhabi to the world. At GITEX, we showcased AI71, a venture that develops enterprise AI solutions powered by open-source AI models with a focus on TII's Falcon. We'll be announcing three more exciting ventures in the coming months — we look forward to putting the power of AI, post-quantum cybersecurity, and autonomous robotics into the hands of as many people as possible."

It comes at a time where TII is driving generative AI with the Falcon 180B one of its super-powerful large language models, which is at the top of the Hugging Face Leaderboard for pre-trained open Large Language Models (LLM).

Meanwhile, Capital Health Screening Centre backed by M42, an Abu Dhabi head-quartered global tech-enabled health powerhouse announced at GITEX GLOBAL they will perform

2,000 AI-assisted chest X-rays to screen for TB – a 10-fold increase compared with traditional methods.

