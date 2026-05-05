Accelerating CHO Process Optimization for Faster Scale-Up Readiness, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, see how high frequency, integrated analytics enhance process mapping in CHO fed batch development. Attendees will gain insight into the role of comprehensive daily monitoring in strengthening design-of-experiments (DoE) models and optimization outcomes. The featured speakers will share practical considerations for interpreting metabolic and growth trends to guide feeding and seeding strategies. The speakers will also share how richer process data can reduce uncertainty, accelerate learning cycles and support scalable process decisions.

TORONTO, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As upstream process development increasingly relies on high-throughput bioreactor platforms, the ability to generate dense, consistent and decision-grade process data has become a critical limiting factor. While parallel bioreactors accelerate experimentation, insufficient analytical resolution can slow learning cycles and weaken confidence in optimization outcomes.

In this webinar, the featured speakers will present insights from a recent CHO fed-batch optimization study that used parallel bioreactors and a statistically rigorous design-of-experiments (DoE) framework to evaluate seeding density and feeding strategy. High frequency, multi-analyte process monitoring, enabled through an integrated analytical workflow, supported robust process mapping, metabolic interpretation and confident identification of optimal operating ranges.

Attendees will gain perspective on how analytics designed to keep pace with high-throughput experimentation strengthen DoE execution, reduce uncertainty in upstream decision-making and accelerate translation from early-stage development to scalable, transfer-ready processes.

Register for this webinar to learn how process optimization in CHO fed-batch development can be accelerated through high-throughput analytics and stronger process data.

Join Shweta Nair, Director of Bioprocessing, Nova Biomedical; and Achinta Bordoloi, Research Scientist, University of Oklahoma, for the live webinar on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Accelerating CHO Process Optimization for Faster Scale-Up Readiness.

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