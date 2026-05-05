Improving Radioligand Therapy Translation with Large Animal Studies, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insight into how radioligand therapy (RLT) programs can use large animal studies to improve clinical translation and first-in-human planning. Attendees will learn about the role of in vitro, rodent and large animal studies across the RLT development pathway. The featured speaker will discuss the key limitations of rodent models and how these impact clinical translation. Attendees will understand when to consider large animal models in RLT programs. The speaker will discuss how species differences in target expression, metabolism and biodistribution affect study outcomes. Attendees will discover approaches to improve dosimetry predictions and safety assessment for first-in-human studies. The speaker will also share strategies to generate data that meet both scientific and regulatory expectations, as well as practical considerations, including cost, ethics and study design trade-offs.

TORONTO, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Radioligand therapy (RLT) development relies heavily on preclinical data to guide clinical translation, yet important gaps remain between standard rodent models and human biology. As RLT programs advance, developers are increasingly exploring alternative models, including large animals, to better understand biodistribution, dosimetry, safety and target engagement in a more clinically relevant context.

This webinar explores the role of large animal studies within the broader RLT development pathway, from early in vitro and rodent work through to first-in-human considerations. Attendees will gain practical insight into when and why large animal models may be appropriate, how to address translational gaps and how to design studies that generate more predictive data for regulatory and clinical decision-making.

Large animal studies can help strengthen dosimetry projections, safety assessment and translational confidence when conventional models do not fully reflect human biology. The session will also address practical considerations such as cost, ethics and study design trade-offs, giving attendees a clearer framework for selecting the right model at the right stage.

Register for this webinar to learn how radioligand therapy programs can use large animal studies to improve clinical translation and first-in-human planning.

Join Sven Macholl, PhD, Study Director, Perceptive Discovery, for the live webinar on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, at 9am EDT (3pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Improving Radioligand Therapy Translation with Large Animal Studies.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks — The Life Science Community™ empowers professionals across pharma, biotech, medtech, healthcare and research with the trusted knowledge and collaborative insights that move the industry forward. Powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., Xtalks delivers news, feature articles, webinars, podcasts, videos, expert interviews, curated job opportunities and more designed to support informed decision-making in a fast-evolving sector.

Every year, thousands of professionals rely on Xtalks for timely intelligence, peer perspectives and industry thought leadership. Join our life science community to stay informed, connected and ready for what's next.

To learn more about Xtalks, visit www.xtalks.com

For information about working with Xtalks to host your webinar, visit https://xtalks.com/partner-with-us/

Contact:

Vera Kovacevic

Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks