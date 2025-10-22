Accelerating Drug Discovery from Virtual Screening to Lead Optimization, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, examine an AI-powered quantum chemistry platform for molecular and photocatalyst discovery using generative biology and machine learning. Attendees will review methods for validating computationally discovered candidates and translating them into functional assays. The featured speakers will discuss how a digital design environment enables molecular design, integration of experimental and virtual data and collaboration in a unified workspace. The speakers will also share how a collaborative database supports protocol setup and assay data organization. Attendees will see real-world examples that show measurable improvements in discovery timelines and hit-to-lead progression.

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Drug discovery teams face growing pressure to shorten timelines, improve hit-to-lead progression and manage the rising complexity of data across computational and experimental workflows. Join this webinar to see how AI-driven computational tools and collaborative data environments can overcome these challenges by streamlining virtual screening, molecular design and data management.

The featured speakers will examine an AI-powered quantum chemistry platform for photocatalyst discovery using generative biology and machine learning approaches.

Attendees will explore methods for validating computationally discovered candidates and translating them into functional assays.

The session will also show how a digital design environment enables teams to digitally design molecules, access and analyze experimental and virtual data and collaborate within a single workspace.

The speakers will also explain how a collaborative database supports protocol setup and assay data organization, linking experimental systems with data management workflows. Case studies will illustrate successful implementations with measurable improvements in discovery timelines and hit-to-lead progression.

Register for this webinar to learn how integrated computational and data management approaches can accelerate drug discovery from virtual screening to lead optimization.

Join Ajay Yekkirala, PhD, Co-Founder and SVP, Head of Discovery and Development, Superluminal Medicines Inc.; Mark Fitzgerald, PhD, Director of Chemistry, Superluminal Medicines Inc.; Kevin Halligan, Vice President, Schrödinger; and James White, PhD, Director, Collaborative Communications, CDD Vault, for the live webinar on Thursday, November 6, 2025, at 12pm EST (5pm GMT/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Accelerating Drug Discovery from Virtual Screening to Lead Optimization.

