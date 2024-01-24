Accelerating Drug Discovery: Life Science and IT Leaders Explore the Power of Artificial Intelligence April 15-17 in Boston

AI to Take Center Stage at Bio-IT World Conference & Expo, the Hub for Pharmaceutical, Biotech and IT Collaboration

BOSTON, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing the critical role of artificial intelligence in accelerating drug discovery, Bio-IT World Conference & Expo is offering expanded content on this pivotal technology at its 23rd annual event.

Convening April 15-17, 2024 in Boston, Bio-IT World will bring together more than 3,000 attendees seeking to collaborate with other top pharmaceutical, biotech and technology leaders. Three of the 10 technology conference tracks, comprising dozens of sessions, will be AI-focused—covering Generative AI, AI for Drug Discovery and Development, and AI for Oncology, Precision Medicine, and Health.

"The integration of AI and machine learning (ML) in life sciences offers unparalleled advantages—speeding the identification of drug candidates, improving precision in treatment approaches, and optimizing experimental processes. These technologies promise more rapid therapeutic advances," said Cindy Crowninshield, RDN, LDN, Executive Event Director.

Presenters from Merck & Co., AbbVie, the Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and more will discuss such topics as:

  • Harnessing the Power of Generative AI: Unlocking Insights from Real-World Data for Data-Driven Decisions in Pharma R&D
  • Practical Applications for Generative AI in Drug Development
  • Using AI and Machine Learning to Power Predictive Drug Discovery

Bio-IT World's in-depth content will also include:

  • Six full-day, Deep-Dive Symposia on FAIR Data; Knowledge Graphs; Quantum Computing; Automation, Digital Lab, and Robotics; Digital Biopharma; and Digitization of Clinical Development and Clinical Trials.
  • Nine Pre-Conference Workshops on Generative AI, Data Science, Semantic Management Technologies and Processes, Large Language Models and Their Practical Applications within Novartis, Digitalization of Pharma R&D, Biomedical Digital Twins, Data & AI for Drug Discovery, Instrument-Driven Discovery, and Terra on Azure.

About Bio-IT World Conference & Expo
For over 20 years, Cambridge Healthtech Institute's Bio-IT World Conference & Expo has been the world's premier event showcasing technologies and analytic approaches that solve problems, accelerate science, and drive the future of precision medicine. Bio-IT World unites a community of leading life sciences, pharmaceutical, clinical, healthcare, informatics and technology experts in the fields of biomedical research, drug discovery & development, and healthcare from around the world.

